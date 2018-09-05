Pu Fest, the Alternative to LouFest, Is Ready to Save Your Weekend

-
TOM BREMER
-
A scene from 2016's festival.
With the early-morning news that LouFest has been unceremoniously canceled
, may we recommend planning to attend Pü Fest?
Now in its fifth year, Pü Fest is a DIY, weirdo alternative to LouFest. Held on Cherokee Street on the same dates as its bigger brother (this year's venues are Foam and RKDE), it features a wide variety of artists from St. Louis as well as ones from across the country.
If you were looking forward to LouFest's new comedy stage
or its new-and-improved craft beer offerings
, this may not be the festival for you. It's not family-friendly; it won't be held on a sun-dappled hill.
But if you're into good music — and particularly music that skews underground — this could be the way to spend your suddenly freed-up weekend. Genres include everything from punk to rock & roll to hip-hop, with seminal early aughts punk band Nineteen playing a reunion show
. There should be shitloads of Stag and hipsters in equal measure.
Pu Fest was consciously launched as alternative to LouFest
in 2014 — and was something of a poke at LouFest's mainstream sensibilities. But by now, it's developed its own identity.
The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Foam (3350 Jefferson Avenue, 314-772-2100) and resumes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at RKDE (2847 Cherokee Street, 314-669-9240). Tickets are $20 to $30.