Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Pu Fest, the Alternative to LouFest, Is Ready to Save Your Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 10:38 AM

A scene from 2016's festival. - TOM BREMER
  • TOM BREMER
  • A scene from 2016's festival.

With the early-morning news that LouFest has been unceremoniously canceled, may we recommend planning to attend Pü Fest?

Now in its fifth year, Pü Fest is a DIY, weirdo alternative to LouFest. Held on Cherokee Street on the same dates as its bigger brother (this year's venues are Foam and RKDE), it features a wide variety of artists from St. Louis as well as ones from across the country.

If you were looking forward to LouFest's new comedy stage or its new-and-improved craft beer offerings, this may not be the festival for you. It's not family-friendly; it won't be held on a sun-dappled hill.



But if you're into good music — and particularly music that skews underground — this could be the way to spend your suddenly freed-up weekend. Genres include everything from punk to rock & roll to hip-hop, with seminal early aughts punk band Nineteen playing a reunion show. There should be shitloads of Stag and hipsters in equal measure.

Pu Fest was consciously launched as alternative to LouFest in 2014 — and was something of a poke at LouFest's mainstream sensibilities. But by now, it's developed its own identity.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Foam (3350 Jefferson Avenue, 314-772-2100) and resumes at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at RKDE (2847 Cherokee Street, 314-669-9240). Tickets are $20 to $30.
