Go See Cher on Tour Or You're a Dipshit

click to enlarge Adapted photo courtesy of Christopher Dorobek / Flickr

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The queen is coming! Pop icon Cher is going on tour and you are a dunderheaded nincompoop if you do not go to her show.She’s a singer. She’s a dancer. She’s an actress. She’s a comedian. She’s an activist. She’s an entrepreneur. She’s a philanthropist. She’s a fashion trailblazer. She’s a queer icon. She’s an important part of American history. She is also un-fucking-stopable and she consistently drops the best Twitter bombs . And she’s even been repeatedly insulted by that tangerine blob in the White House, which is a badge on honor on par with the Nobel prize.And now Cher has announced that she’s headed out on tour in support of her upcoming ABBA tribute album (!),. In addition to appearing in, she’s been rolling out performances of these songs lately and damn. Just damn. Cher definitely still hasWhateveris — that nebulous star quality that knocks you over the head and draws you in — Cher doesn't just have it. She. She has so much damnthat she can’t carry it all and she just spills some everywhere she goes.I’ve seen Madonna perform from up close and she has it. You’d hand over your life to her if she asked for it. And when I saw Dolly Parton, my seats were fabulous and it was like listening to an angel sing while snuggling with a few puppies in a warm sunbeam on a cloud while on MDMA. But the last time I saw Cher perform I was in one of the worst seats in the arena (nosebleed, off to the side, zero legroom) and it was still one of the best performances I’ve ever seen. She controlled me from, like, two city blocks away. There were 19,259 other people in that arena and I was positive that she was singing straight to me. She is. Legends are legends for a reason.So go see this legend any chance you get. By the time the tour hits St. Louis, she will be seventy-MF-three years old and she will still blow you away. And if you miss it you’re doomed to hear all about how great it was from all of your friends and you’ll wish you could turn back taaaiiioooommm Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster . Complete tour details below:January 17 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Germain ArenaJanuary 19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T CenterJanuary 21 – Orlando, FL @ Amway CenterJanuary 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial ArenaJanuary 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy ArenaJanuary 27 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC ArenaJanuary 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum CenterJanuary 31 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone ArenaFebruary 2 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast ColiseumFebruary 4 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! CenterFebruary 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans ArenaFebruary 8 – Chicago, IL @ United CenterFebruary 10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide ArenaFebruary 12 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars ArenaFebruary 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life FieldhouseApril 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints ArenaApril 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo CenterApril 22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank ArenaApril 24 – Ottawa, ON @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire CentreApril 26 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank CenterApril 28 – Boston, MA @ TD GardenApril 30 – Springfield, MA @ MassMutual CenterMay 2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays CenterMay 3 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential CenterMay 8 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel ArenaMay 10 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise CenterMay 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv ForumMay 14 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center OmahaMay 16 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier CenterMay 18 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center