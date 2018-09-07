The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend Unrelated to LouFest

click to enlarge
Shinyribs will perform at Off Broadway on Sunday.
Yes, LouFest's cancellation led to a slew of shows being booked in St. Louis. Check out our roundup for all the details
. But it's also worth remembering that some great live-music opportunities were on the agenda even before LouFest. Here are our picks for the five best.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
'90s House Party w/ Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Coolio, Tone Loc, Montell Jordan, Rob Base, All-4-One, Young MC
6 p.m. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights. $20 to $149. 314-298-9944.
Forget the nostalgia hook for this show if you can, and imagine for a minute that all these acts are fresh up-and-comers. Sure, 40something is a little long in the tooth for a rapper like Vanilla Ice to be breaking into the game in 2018, but just look at the lineup for what it is: a stacked deck of exemplary artists capable of moving a crowd with golden-era hip-hop. Really, the only thing to complain about here is the name of the event. “House party” is a little contrived — and anyway Kid ‘n Play claimed it long ago. “Backyard BBQ” would better fit the giant sloped lawn of the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
Name It Now EP Release Show w/ the Kaiju Killers, An Unfortunate Trend, Lysergik, NeoRomantics
7 p.m. The Firebird, 2706 Olive Street. $8 to $10. 314-535-0353.
Name It Now's new EP Songs from the Shed belongs on the soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. And we're not talking some new iteration — though the band would surely like that royalty check. We mean someone needs to retroactively drop the single “Halfway Happy” into the very first game for Playstation One. Its indie-chic songwriting builds to a polished punk vibe that would be perfect for grinding a digitally rendered rail. Of special note at this show is NeoRomantics, a melodic freight train of alternative rock by way of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Pü Fest 5
5 p.m. Saturday at Foam, 3359 Jefferson Avenue, 314-772-2100, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at RKDE, 2847 Cherokee Street, 314-669-9240. $20 to $30.
Getting its start as a subversive alternative to LouFest, Pü Fest has since come into its own. Silly name aside, the event was never really about opposing its big brother in Forest Park — Pü’s DIY weirdo vibe attracts a wholly different crowd. For 2018, Pü Fest takes a multi-venue approach, splitting its Saturday and Sunday lineups between Foam and RKDE, both on Cherokee Street. With Timeghost from New York and Moodie Black from Los Angeles, the fest brings in acts from all around the U.S., but the core remains St. Louis.
Youth and Canvas w/ Matt F Basler, Jacob Vi
9 p.m. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue. $7. 314-352-5226.
Youth and Canvas' grimy garage rock is like an over-caffeinated kid's idea of a blues band. The Texas duo lives in a middle ground of fuzz pedals and shuffle beats, offering a steady diet of riffs with perpetual swing. While marrying tradition with cracked cymbals and blown-out speakers is nothing new, Youth and Canvas takes the reins with an abundance of grime and grit. Much has been said of late about local opener Matt F Basler, the architect of a legendary tribute to Rob Thomas’ “Smooth” that had St. Louis laughing its ass off last June. His own songs will only be overshadowed by whatever he comes up with next.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Shinyribs w/ Cordovas
8 p.m. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15 to $29. 314-498-6989.
That Shinyribs is an export of Austin, Texas, a city that seems overtaken by tech bros and indie-rock do-gooders, is proof that the South still has plenty of good bands to share with the world. Kevin Russell and company render a Rorschach test of American music; concertgoers can find the shapes of country, funk, soul and folk buried within. Nashville’s Cordovas makes a perfect dance partner for Shinyribs, playing sets of Americana that might even include a Grateful Dead song or two.