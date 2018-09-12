Newly Announced: Bass Drum of Death, Julian Marley, Kurt Vile, Queen Naija and More

click to enlarge VIA GROUND CONTROL TOURING

Kurt Vile and the Violators will perform at the Pageant on Sunday, February 24.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Artists For Medical Cannabis: W/ Jay E + Guests, Mvstermind, Eric Donté, Blvck Spvde and the Svmthingnvthingz, Brother Lee and the Leather Jackals, Sweettalker, Hills, VThom, Hal Greens, Fri., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $10-$12. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Bass Drum of Death: Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Cher: W/ Nile Rodgers & Chic, Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., $34.95-$195.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.CloZee: W/ Frameworks, Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Dave Koz & Friends: W/ Mindi Abair, Jonathan Butler, Keiko Matsui, Shelea, Tue., Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., $50-$198. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.A Drag Queen Christmas: Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $43.50-$172. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Greg Laswell: Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Joy Williams: W/ Anthony da Costa, Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Julian Marley: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $25. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Just Juice: Wed., Nov. 28, 8 p.m., $18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Kris Allen: Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$70. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kurt Vile and The Violators: W/ the Sadies, Sun., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Magpie Salute: Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.MC Lars & MC Frontalot: W/ Mega Ran, Schaffer the Dark Lord, Mon., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Queen Naija: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$65. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A St. Louis Tribute to Aretha Franklin: W/ Renee Smith, Kim Massie, Theresa Payne, Teec’a Easby, Skylar Rogers, Beth Bombara, Sharon Foehner, Laura Green, Sun., Oct. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Roast of Ronnie Radke: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Smoking Popes: W/ Amuse, Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Steel Panther: W/ Wilson, Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Street Sects: Tue., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.SynthfeSTL: W/ CaveofswordS, Wax Fruit, Hands & Feet, Rthik's Mind, Kudzu, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Vera Sola CD Release Show: W/ Le’Ponds, Mon., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Vista Kicks: Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Wookiefoot: Fri., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.