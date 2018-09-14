The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, September 14 to 16

STEVE TRUESDELL

Illpphonics will perform at the Sheldon on Friday.





FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Illphonics stands out in a scene crowded with revelatory rap — no small feat, considering the collective’s contemporaries include Nato Caliph, Thelonious Kryptonite and even Nelly. Four of Illphonics’ five members cut their teeth at University City High School and have done their hometown proud since the mid-2000s. This crew’s output has been relentless, averaging one release each year (other than 2011) for the last decade. Blvck Spvde could be considered one of the River City’s unsung heroes, if only showgoers and hip-hop fans weren’t constantly singing his praises. He adds an eclectic edge to a soulful night of genre benders and local innovators.Free-wheeling folk duo the Wilhelms spearheads a full night of Americana rife with lush riffs. And this night of music is free to attend, with support from three organizations: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Great Circle and Provident. The idea here is that everyone is welcome, but donations are happily accepted. With both Justin Johnson and the Cree Rider Family Band on the bill, the wealth of excellent music on hand should provide plenty of motivation to part with your hard-earned money.Mom Jeans’ power pop is bubbly and buoyant despite the serious undercurrent flowing underneath. Snappy beats carry a body of mostly melodic work with sly hooks hidden throughout. The lyrics, while heavy-handed, work as a Cupid’s arrow shooting straight for the gut., released in July, throws down a heartfelt gauntlet that is equally exhausting and enthralling. The band could be compared to a slew of others, each with a mall-chic name seemingly tailored to appeal to shoppers at Hot Topic — yet Mom Jeans’ appeal comes in its skill at figuring out how to grease and properly use the wheel instead of reinventing it.Moneybagg Yo’s ascent can be closely tracked through the release of mixtapes dating back to 2012. He’s taken full advantage of a recent deal with Interscope, dropping four releases since signing last summer. Some will call it trap, yet Moneybagg Yo takes a stylish bent that’s at times disarming and tactful. He runs a cold flow over tense beats for a great sense of depth. In his latest string of videos, “Correct Me” is a standout, exploring the fates awaiting young rappers and those finding fame — jealousy, exploitation and even death. Released last month, his new EPis still making waves.Light Beams will no doubt draw comparisons to its now-famous older brother Parquet Courts, yet in some ways this Washington, D.C., crew leads the pack in relentlessly danceable punk. The kaleidoscopic songs are dressed in the colors of funk, soul and early post-punk, with a glossy sheen here that reflects a bright (and sometimes blinding) vibe filled to the brim with positive energy. This is the kind of band that grabs you by the head and contorts your face into a smile by sheer force of will.