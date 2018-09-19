Newly Announced: Kelly Clarkson, Action Bronson, Coheed & Cambria, Noname, ICP and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Noname will perform at the Pageant on Wednesday, January 23.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Action Bronson: Wed., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Aqueous: W/ Goose, Wed., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$16. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.The Bottle Rockets: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Coheed and Cambria: W/ Maps & Atlases, Thank You Scientist, Wed., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Defeated County Single Release Party: Sat., Sept. 22, 9 p.m., free. Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., St. Louis, 314-241-2337.The English Beat: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Iggy Azalea: W/ Cupcakke, Tue., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $26.50-$46.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Insane Clown Posse: W/ Waka Flocka Flame, Fri., Oct. 12, 7 p.m., $30-$35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Jeff Austin Band: Sat., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $17-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Jesse McCartney: Mon., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $30-$149. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.John Mellencamp: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $39.50-$126.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Kelly Clarkson: W/ Kelsea Ballerini, Brynn Cartelli, Sat., Feb. 23, 7 p.m., $49-$129. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Mali Music: Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Matt “The Rattlesnake” Lesch CD Release Party: Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., free. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 314-968-0061.New Year’s Eve Weekend Comedy Festival: W/ Mike Epps, Sommore, DC Young Fly, Guy Torry, Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $49-$99. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Noname: Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Pastor Troy: W/ PBE Pluto, Kid Kembi, Mon., Oct. 29, 7 p.m., $12-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Pokey LaFarge: Thu., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Robbie Montgomery: Sat., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Terry Crews: Mon., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $10-$20. Loretto-Hilton Center, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves.The Last Waltz St. Louis featuring Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Tillers: Fri., Oct. 19, 9 p.m., $13-$15. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Wade Bowen: Wed., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The War and Treaty: Mon., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Yonder Mountain String Band: W/ Old Salt Union, Sun., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $35-$40. [edit secondary] W/ Old Salt Union, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $69.50-$75. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.