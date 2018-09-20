Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 20, 2018

Beyonce’s St. Louis-Raised Drummer Accuses Star of Murder, Molestation, Witchcraft

Posted By on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge CROPPED VERSION OF PHOTO BY RONALD WOAN / FLICKR

Beyoncé Knowles’ former drummer, the St. Louis-raised Kimberly Thompson, attempted to get a temporary restraining order against the Lemonade singer by alleging “extreme witchcraft, dark magic” and “magic spells of sexual molestation.”

In paperwork obtained by theBlast.com, the Pattonville High School alumna also claims that the pop star put magic spells on Thompson’s lovers and murdered her pet kitten.

A judge denied Thompson's request for the restraining order. We were not able to reach Queen Bey for comment.



In addition to drumming for Beyoncé, Thompson was also once the house drummer for television show Late Night with Seth Meyers, but it appears that her career has since gone off the rails.

And though Beyoncé is long-rumored to be an Illuminati supergoddess, as of yet there is still no solid proof that she is a murdering witch. We’ll keep you updated.

Thompson, however, has been posting increasingly erratic videos on her YouTube page. ("So what do you all day, just like record yourself?" Thompson asks herself at one point. She then answers her own question: "Uh huh.") So let’s all cast a luck spell her way and hope for the best.



Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis' Own Kennedy Holmes, 13, Absolutely Crushed It on The Voice Read More

  2. The Bon Bon Plot's Janet Evra Takes Center Stage with Her Solo Debut Read More

  3. St. Louis' Spacetrucker Brings Hard-Hitting Stoner Rock with Smooth Orbit Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Kelly Clarkson, Action Bronson, Coheed & Cambria, Noname, ICP and More Read More

  5. St. Louis' Own Kevin Bowers to Bring Nova to Sound of St. Louis Showcase This Sunday Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation