Thursday, September 20, 2018

St. Louis' Own Kennedy Holmes, 13, Absolutely Crushed It on The Voice

Posted By on Thu, Sep 20, 2018 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge Kennedy Holmes. - SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE
  • Kennedy Holmes.

From the first notes of Adele’s "Turning Tables," it's clear clear that Kennedy Holmes, just thirteen, possess the vocal talent to demolish any conceivable competition in the upcoming season The Voice.

Holmes' blind audition has already gone viral online, and with good reason: Her voice is a marvel of poise and range, and her breathtaking performance not only showed-off the teenaged phenom's stage experience — she's appeared in local productions at the Muny and the Repertory Theatre — but for a moment on stage shared between the teen and former American Idol Jennifer Hudson.

As Holmes sang, it took only seconds for all four judges (Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Hudson and Kelly Clarkson) to turn their chairs to face the contestant, meaning they each want her to join their "team" for the season. Each lavished praise on the young performer.



But when Hudson began her remarks, she asked Kennedy how long she had been singing. The teen started crying. Holmes explained that Hudson's version of "I Am Changing" from the 2006 movie Dreamgirls was one of the first songs she'd ever performed on stage.

Hudson didn't hesitate. She got out of her judge's chair and joined Kennedy on stage, and even in the context of the gamesmanship of the singing competition — Hudson, after all, was trying to convince Kennedy to join her team — the impromptu duet was one of those terrific TV moments that America watches for. Together, the two singers brought the house down all over again.

After that sort of audition, they might as well just wrap up the new season now.



Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
