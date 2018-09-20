St. Louis' Own Kennedy Holmes, 13, Absolutely Crushed It on The Voice

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA YOUTUBE

Kennedy Holmes.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

From the first notes of Adele’s "Turning Tables," it's clear clear that Kennedy Holmes, just thirteen, possess the vocal talent to demolish any conceivable competition in the upcoming seasonHolmes' blind audition has already gone viral online, and with good reason: Her voice is a marvel of poise and range, and her breathtaking performance not only showed-off the teenaged phenom's stage experience — she's appeared in local productions at the Muny and the Repertory Theatre — but for a moment on stage shared between the teen and formerJennifer Hudson.As Holmes sang, it took only seconds for all four judges (Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Hudson and Kelly Clarkson) to turn their chairs to face the contestant, meaning they each want her to join their "team" for the season. Each lavished praise on the young performer.But when Hudson began her remarks, she asked Kennedy how long she had been singing. The teen started crying. Holmes explained that Hudson's version of "I Am Changing" from the 2006 moviewas one of the first songs she'd ever performed on stage.Hudson didn't hesitate. She got out of her judge's chair and joined Kennedy on stage, and even in the context of the gamesmanship of the singing competition — Hudson, after all, was trying to convince Kennedy to join her team — the impromptu duet was one of those terrific TV moments that America watches for. Together, the two singers brought the house down all over again.After that sort of audition, they might as well just wrap up the new season now.