The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, September 21 to 23

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

When a critic needs to spout off laundry list of genres just to scratch the surface of a band’s sound, it’s not always a good sign. But with Lobby Boxer, those parts form a complete whole, with strong vocal leads, jittery time shifts and hyperactive beats mixing into a smooth stylistic blend. This is math rock with a sleight of hand that listens like pop — that is to say, the songs are accessible, but an attentive ear will find weird little pockets of noise. The trio’s recent Daytrotter set works as a bridge between its debut full-lengthand its upcoming second record. On this night, Lobby Boxer courts a crew of like-minded musicians from Omaha, Nebraska, with the shoegazing Magu and the searing alt-rock of Jacob James Wilton.Since getting its start in the mid-2000s, the pop-peddling Brooklyn act Miniature Tigers has pumped out an album every other year. It’s little surprise, then, that the band would employ a tradition as old as rock & roll itself — the anniversary tour — to celebrate a decade since its seminal record. Clocking in at just under a half hour, the 2008 release is a brisk indie-pop romp that takes a sparse approach, lending each taut and melodic song a razor’s edge. Expect that same attention to space and pacing for a live show that commemorates the album through the filter of a band with an additional ten years of experience.Frustrated by the lack of knowledge of basic machinery among the youth, Benny Benassi crafted 2002’s “Satisfaction,” an informational music video that featured scantily clad actresses and heavy equipment in equal measure. It’s a tough break for the Italian producer that, almost overnight, he became a household name for his music rather than his passion for power tools. Benassi has since leaned into the gig, going on to work with Skrillex and Pitbull while being recognized as the forefather of electro-house music. Now, in 2018, he descends on a club in the Midwest. Some assembly required.ohGr’s odd early life slowed any momentum Nivek Ogre and Mark Walk might have had coming out of Skinny Puppy. If not for the legal woes holding their music hostage in the 1990s, the duo’s lighter yet still eclectic sound might stand side by side with their other band in terms of influence. This year’sis ohGr’s first album in roughly seven years, but as with kinsmen Nine Inch Nails’ recently released, the long wait has paid off. Leave it to members of Skinny Puppy to raise the sea level of industrial music so that all other bands have to rise to meet the new standard.This show is day two of a full weekend of concerts featuring four dynamic performers in the avant-garde and free-jazz realm. Friday takes place at Joe’s Cafe with the duo of saxophonist Joe McPhee and drummer Chris Corsano, while on Saturday cellist Okkyung Lee pairs with guitarist Bill Orcutt. You can’t go wrong with either night, but if you have to pick one, we say hit Off Broadway on Saturday. The duos will be flipped, with McPhee and Lee for one set and Orcutt and Corsano for the other. For those who wish to drink freely from the well of otherworldly music, McPhee will also perform a free matinee at the Contemporary Art Museum at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.