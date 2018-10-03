Newly Announced: Bastille, 2Cellos, the Knocks, Dawes, Kevin Gates and More

click to enlarge VIA PARADIGM AGENCY

The Knocks will perform at the Ready Room on Tuesday, February 12.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.2Cellos: Thu., Feb. 21, 8 p.m., $49-$79. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.93.7 the Bull Santa Jam: W/ Carlton Anderson, Danielle Bradbery, Rodney Atkins, Maren Morris, Fri., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $9.37-$93.70. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.95.5 the Lou’s District Rhythm Series: W/ Keri Hilson, Bobby V., Sun., Nov. 4, 5 p.m., TBA. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Amanda Shires: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: W/ Flor, Grizfolk, Thu., March 7, 7 p.m., $35-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.“Monument to the Dream” Live Orchestra Performance: Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., free. Gateway Arch, 200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 877-982-1410.Bastille: W/ Lovely the Band, Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $45-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Bush Sisters: Mon., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $55-$99. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Cory Wong: Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Dawes: Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dirty Heads: Sun., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $32.50-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Hot Rize: Fri., Nov. 2, 7 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Kevin Gates: Thu., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $45-$99. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Knocks: Tue., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Matt Nathanson: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $39.50. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Midnight Hour: W/ Mathias and the Pirates, Sat., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $22.50-$25. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: W/ Albert Hammond Jr., Fri., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$59. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Samantha Fish: Sun., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $20. [edit secondary] Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $60. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Shinedown: W/ Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Sun., March 17, 7 p.m., $43-$78.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.The Skatalites: W/ Murder City Players, BoomTown United, Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.SLUIVILLE: W/ Nikee Turbo, Arshad Goods, J'demul, Najii Person, Myrion Two$, DJ Benny Honda, Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$14. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.St. Paul & the Broken Bones: Fri., March 22, 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tom Segura: Fri., May 31, 7 p.m., $29-$75. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.