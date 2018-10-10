Newly Announced: Dom Kennedy, Greensky Bluegrass, Old Dominion, Salt-N-Pepa and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Dom Kennedy will perform at Fubar on Tuesday, October 30.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.And That's Why We Drink: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$60. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Band Perry: Sun., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bert Kreischer: Sun., Jan. 20, 8 p.m., $37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dom Kennedy: W/ Cozz, Jay 305, Warm Brew, Tue., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $25-$85. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dr. Zhivega Playing The Music Of Prince & The Revolution: Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dylan Becker: W/ Dan Bell, Kenneth Sheppard, Tom Kennedy, Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $7-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.For Lovers Only: A Tribute To Babyface & El DeBarge: Sun., Nov. 18, 6 p.m., $20. Voce, 212 S. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, 314-435-3956.For The Birds: Mon., Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., $38. [edit secondary] Tue., Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., $38. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Greensky Bluegrass: W/ Circles Around the Sun, Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Here Come The Mummies: W/ Sun Stereo, Sun., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $25-$27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ickes & Hensley: W/ Jason Eady, Wed., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Lauren Sanderson: W/ Sizzy Rocket, Sun., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $10-$55. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.New Kids on the Block: W/ Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Naughty By Nature, Wed., May 8, 7:30 p.m., $26.95-$176.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Old Dominion: W/ Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Fri., March 29, 7 p.m., $32.50-$62.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Sean Canan’s Voodoo Players Stevie Wonder NYE: Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Synthfest III: W/ CaveofswordS, Sea Priestess, Hands & Feet, Modern Welfare, Ethik's Mind, Captured Planet, Wax Fruit, Kudzu, Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $12. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Tengyue Zhang: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $24-$28. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd, Richmond Heights, 314-991-0955.The Plus One Wedding Show: Todd and Maggie Get Married: W/ Dubb Nubb, Sunsulking, Fragile Farm, 3 of 5, Sat., Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $17-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.