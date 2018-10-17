Email
Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Newly Announced: Drake and Migos, Weezer, Dr. Dog, Adia Victoria and More

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 6:57 AM

click to enlarge Adia Victoria will perform at Off Broadway on Tuesday, February 26. - PRESS PHOTO
  • PRESS PHOTO
  • Adia Victoria will perform at Off Broadway on Tuesday, February 26.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

13th Annual Last Waltz & The Band Celebration: W/ The Stag Nite All-Stars, Wed., Nov. 21, 6 p.m., $15. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St., St. Louis, 314-776-4833.

Adia Victoria: Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



American English: Tribute to the Beatles: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $28-$38. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

The Barefoot Movement: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$65. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

Bert Kreischer: Sun., Jan. 20, 10 p.m., $37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Boney James: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Brother Bird: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Cannabis Corpse: Wed., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Daughtry: Wed., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $59-$69. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Dennis DeYoung: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $45-$65. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Dr. Dog: W/ The Nude Party, Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Drake and Migos: Sat., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $49.50-$179.5. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

El Monstero: The Definitive Pink Floyd Experience: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Thu., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Ellen Fullman and the Long String Instrument: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$20. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.

Flyover Comedy Festival: Best of the Lou: W/ Jeremy Essig, Thu., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

JB Smoove: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Jeanette Harris: Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

Kahsan & The BadMash: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Lil Duval: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $40-$62.50. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd, North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.

Lojic: W/ Common Jones, Midwest Avengers, Mathias and the Pirates, Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Lola and The Ryan Marquez Trio: Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$15. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

Love And Theft: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Mark Chesnutt & Joe Diffie: Sun., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Neal Morse Band: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Pokey LaFarge: Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Radar State: Sun., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

STRFKR: W/ Shy Boys, Sun., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$24. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Tab Benoit: Wed., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Travis Greene & Mosaic MSC: Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50-$75. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Ward Davis: W/ Clint Park, Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$75. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Weezer, Pixies: Sun., March 24, 7 p.m., $25-$125. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

