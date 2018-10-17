Newly Announced: Drake and Migos, Weezer, Dr. Dog, Adia Victoria and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Adia Victoria will perform at Off Broadway on Tuesday, February 26.

13th Annual Last Waltz & The Band Celebration: W/ The Stag Nite All-Stars, Wed., Nov. 21, 6 p.m., $15. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St., St. Louis, 314-776-4833.Adia Victoria: Tue., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.American English: Tribute to the Beatles: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $28-$38. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Barefoot Movement: Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$65. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Bert Kreischer: Sun., Jan. 20, 10 p.m., $37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Boney James: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brother Bird: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Cannabis Corpse: Wed., Dec. 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Daughtry: Wed., Dec. 5, 7 p.m., $59-$69. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Dennis DeYoung: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $45-$65. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Dr. Dog: W/ The Nude Party, Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Drake and Migos: Sat., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $49.50-$179.5. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.El Monstero: The Definitive Pink Floyd Experience: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Sat., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Thu., Dec. 27, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. [edit secondary] Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $27.50-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ellen Fullman and the Long String Instrument: Fri., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$20. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Flyover Comedy Festival: Best of the Lou: W/ Jeremy Essig, Thu., Nov. 8, 7 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.JB Smoove: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jeanette Harris: Sat., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $25. .Zack, 3224 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Kahsan & The BadMash: Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Lil Duval: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $40-$62.50. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd, North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.Lojic: W/ Common Jones, Midwest Avengers, Mathias and the Pirates, Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m., $10-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Lola and The Ryan Marquez Trio: Fri., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $10-$15. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Love And Theft: Thu., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Mark Chesnutt & Joe Diffie: Sun., Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Neal Morse Band: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Pokey LaFarge: Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Radar State: Sun., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.STRFKR: W/ Shy Boys, Sun., March 3, 9 p.m., $20-$24. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Tab Benoit: Wed., Dec. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Travis Greene & Mosaic MSC: Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $27.50-$75. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Ward Davis: W/ Clint Park, Fri., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$75. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Weezer, Pixies: Sun., March 24, 7 p.m., $25-$125. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.