Fubar Cancels VladHQ Show After Rapper's Lil Xan Threats 'For Obvious Reasons'

VladHQ, firing guns into a lake while threatening Lil Xan.
An upcoming show for St. Louis rapper VladHQ, whose threats to shoot Lil Xan resulted in the California rapper's Pageant show being canceled last week
, has now been canceled as well.
VladHQ was scheduled to perform on the lounge side of Fubar (3108 Locust Street, 314-289-9050)
on December 1 along with DJ Tigg, DJ Bad Gotti, DJ Blaze1, DJ Style, DJ Domino and DJ Certified. But as of today, that show has been called off.
"This show has been canceled for obvious reasons, but mostly because I care about YOUR SAFETY," Fubar owner Bob Fancher wrote on Facebook.
The concern is not without warrant. VladHQ, who reportedly had a disagreement with Lil Xan over money, posted a video October 9 of himself firing two AK-47s into a lake while threatening to shoot the rapper at his show.
“Hey Lil Xan, I want my smoke tomorrow October 10 at the Pageant, you little bitch," he says in the video. "Where the fuck you at?”
The caption that accompanied the video read: ”Lil Xan said he wants a fade with me. I’M COMING TO YO OWN SHOW TO SMACK TF OUT OF YOU TOMORROW OCT 10 AT @thepageantstl.”
The next day, VladHQ posted a photo of himself surrounded by weapons, with the caption “hi Lil Xan see ya later at your show.”
At that point, the Pageant canceled Lil Xan's show, which had been set for that evening, without citing a reason. But VladHQ's video soon made the rounds, even appearing on TMZ
under the headline "Lil Xan's Life Threatened with AK-47 in Disturbing New Video."
“It is our top priority, including the promoters and venue, to ensure safety at every show," a representative for Lil Xan told TMZ
. "This was an old situation that has been taken care of internally. There is no reason to fear safety at any of Lil Xan’s shows moving forward.”
At the time, St. Louis police told TMZ they are not investigating the incident because no one had filed a police report. That situation may have changed; VladHQ himself posted on social media on Tuesday that "FBI wants an interview."
But based on his subsequent post yesterday, he doesn't seem too worried about it:
VladHQ is best-known for his song "Don't Touch My Xanax," which has amassed more than 27,000 plays on Soundcloud since it was released last year. Lil Xan is known for his song "Betrayed," which hit No. 64 on the Billboard charts last year; the white 22-year-old was also caught on tape earlier this month shouting the n-word at someone in a mall food court
. That incident came a mere two weeks after he was hospitalized for eating too many Flamin' Hot Cheetos
.
In other words: Don't look for any heroes here; you will be left wanting.
Watch the video that got both shows canceled below: