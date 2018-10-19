The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, October 19 to 21

click to enlarge TONY BONACCI

Cursive will perform at Off Broadway on Friday.







FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20

Cursive droppedin 2003, gaining the band enough critical accolades to sustain it through goth-bending albums for years to come. For nearly two decades, its sound has landed between pop and post-hardcore, and pleasing both camps requires an impressive musical gymnastics. While it’s not clear whether 2018’swill stack up to’s acclaim, keep in mind that we’ve had fifteen days to chew on one and fifteen years to ingest the latter. Yet even on first listen, longtime fans will find that the new Cursive, with original drummer Clint Schnase, is more a return to form than a retread.When Gladys Knight alluded to having “the same disease” as Aretha Franklin to a Detroit TV station, she gave voice to her fans’ worst fears. But with a little time, and clarification, we know that Knight not only had a different form of cancer, but that she’s since managed to beat it. The Empress of Soul would rather give than receive, as she did with an uplifting (if at times gut-wrenching) tribute to Franklin at the American Music Awards earlier this month. How lucky is St. Louis that, mere days after she delivered such a touching performance, we can witness her talents live and in person?Growling bass blends with cymbal-heavy beats that pulse in kind, making a thick bedrock for sinewy riffs to skate across. Minneapolis’ Cult of Lip dabbles in dark, occultist vibes delivered with a thick mesh of shoegazing grunge rock. Shape-shifting elements of static and feedback make for songs that tend to drone but never bore. Local opener Seashine provides a melodic foil to the show with St. Louis’ own Golden Curls erring on the side of pop to build a diverse night of noise.Anyone into the history of subgenres — and hey, who isn’t? — might note grindcore as the little asterisk next to “scene” music in the early aughts. And while the Callous Daoboys have given the world “She Thinks My Tractor Beam Is Sexy,” there’s no doubt that the band takes its mangling of metal seriously — or at least approaches it with the utmost skill. The shriek of violin strings offers a sharp and unyielding howl that soars above the band’s heaviest moments. The Threats will join the Daoboys on this tour, bringing a heat-seeking sound with former members of metalcore pioneers the Chariot in the cockpit.These days Tef Poe rarely breaks from his work as an activist, academic and artist to perform live, but it was rapping that brought him to the public eye, and this night sees him join with many of St. Louis’ foremost figures in the hip-hop scene for a multi-disciplinary show that brings politics, sports and live art to the Ready Room. Special guests include state Representative Bruce Franks Jr. (D-St. Louis), UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and activist Kayla Reed, with comedian Willie C taking up hosting duties. S.M.A.S.H Fest isn’t just a catchy name; it’s the St. Louis Music, Arts, Sports & Humanitarian Festival.