The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, October 19 to 21

click to enlarge
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.
-
TONY BONACCI
-
Cursive will perform at Off Broadway on Friday.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19
Cursive w/ Meat Wave, Campdoggz
8 p.m. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $18 to $20. 314-498-6989.
Cursive dropped The Ugly Organ
in 2003, gaining the band enough critical accolades to sustain it through goth-bending albums for years to come. For nearly two decades, its sound has landed between pop and post-hardcore, and pleasing both camps requires an impressive musical gymnastics. While it’s not clear whether 2018’s Vitriola
will stack up to The Ugly Organ
’s acclaim, keep in mind that we’ve had fifteen days to chew on one and fifteen years to ingest the latter. Yet even on first listen, longtime fans will find that the new Cursive, with original drummer Clint Schnase, is more a return to form than a retread.
Gladys Knight w/ Peabo Bryson
8 p.m. The Fox Theater, 527 North Grand Boulevard. $47.50 to $152.50. 314-534-1111.
When Gladys Knight alluded to having “the same disease” as Aretha Franklin to a Detroit TV station, she gave voice to her fans’ worst fears. But with a little time, and clarification, we know that Knight not only had a different form of cancer, but that she’s since managed to beat it. The Empress of Soul would rather give than receive, as she did with an uplifting (if at times gut-wrenching) tribute to Franklin at the American Music Awards earlier this month. How lucky is St. Louis that, mere days after she delivered such a touching performance, we can witness her talents live and in person?
The Cult of Lip w/ Seashine, Golden Curls
9 p.m. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Avenue. $7. 314-352-5226.
Growling bass blends with cymbal-heavy beats that pulse in kind, making a thick bedrock for sinewy riffs to skate across. Minneapolis’ Cult of Lip dabbles in dark, occultist vibes delivered with a thick mesh of shoegazing grunge rock. Shape-shifting elements of static and feedback make for songs that tend to drone but never bore. Local opener Seashine provides a melodic foil to the show with St. Louis’ own Golden Curls erring on the side of pop to build a diverse night of noise.
The Callous Daoboys w/ the Threats, Ronnie Rogers, Man the Manipulator
7:30 p.m. El Leñador Bar & Grill, 3124 Cherokee Street. 314-875-9955.
Anyone into the history of subgenres — and hey, who isn’t? — might note grindcore as the little asterisk next to “scene” music in the early aughts. And while the Callous Daoboys have given the world “She Thinks My Tractor Beam Is Sexy,” there’s no doubt that the band takes its mangling of metal seriously — or at least approaches it with the utmost skill. The shriek of violin strings offers a sharp and unyielding howl that soars above the band’s heaviest moments. The Threats will join the Daoboys on this tour, bringing a heat-seeking sound with former members of metalcore pioneers the Chariot in the cockpit.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20
S.M.A.S.H Fest w/ Tef Poe, T Dubb O, Ace & Wan, Og Rach, CHE, Indiana Rome, the Knuckles, Bo Dean
8 p.m. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave. $10 to $15. 314-833-3929.
These days Tef Poe rarely breaks from his work as an activist, academic and artist to perform live, but it was rapping that brought him to the public eye, and this night sees him join with many of St. Louis’ foremost figures in the hip-hop scene for a multi-disciplinary show that brings politics, sports and live art to the Ready Room. Special guests include state Representative Bruce Franks Jr. (D-St. Louis), UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and activist Kayla Reed, with comedian Willie C taking up hosting duties. S.M.A.S.H Fest isn’t just a catchy name; it’s the St. Louis Music, Arts, Sports & Humanitarian Festival.