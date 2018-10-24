Newly Announced: Mariah Carey, Dave East, Silverstein, Demetri Martin and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Mariah Carey will perform

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.4th Annual Punk Rock for Pet Food: W/ We're a Happy Family, the Danged, Fri., Nov. 30, 7 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Aaron Watson: Thu., March 21, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Aces: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Bruiser Queen: W/ NIL8, Spacetrucker, Thu., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Chris Knight: W/ Charley Crockett, $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Thu., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $25-$80. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Dave East: Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Demetri Martin: Sun., March 24, 7 p.m., $39.75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Devil Makes Three: Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Faceless: W/ Rings or Saturn, The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Vale of Pnath, Interloper, Mon., Dec. 17, 6:20 p.m., $20-$22. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Fruition: Fri., Jan. 4, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Koe Wetzel: Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Let’s Not Record Release Show: W/ Mammoth Piano, the Defeated County, Fri., Nov. 16, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mariah Carey: Sat., March 16, 8 p.m., $64.95-$499.95. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Monster Truck: Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Petal: Mon., Jan. 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Riffs for Gifts: W/ Outrun The Fall, ThePour, Steeples, Monkh & The People, The Matching Shoe, Silent Hollow, Sat., Nov. 24, 6:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Ronny Cox: Fri., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah, 618-566-7425.Sebastian Maniscalco: Sat., May 4, 7 p.m., $44-$67. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Silverstein: W/ Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn, Capstan, Thu., Jan. 17, 7 p.m., $22. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Switchfoot: W/ Colony House, Tyson Motsenbocker, Tue., March 5, 8 p.m., $38.50-$42. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Tallest Man On Earth: Mon., April 29, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Whiskey and Thunder: W/ Backwash, Haze Bond, Sat., Jan. 5, 7 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.