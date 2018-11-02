The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, November 2 to 4

click to enlarge VIA FAT POSSUM RECORDS

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 2

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Even if Bass Drum of Death’s 2018 recordfeels glossier than past efforts, its sound remains fiercely loyal to the holy scriptures of garage rock. From frontman Josh Barrett’s early days slinging fuzzy riffs over a single bass drum to the heavy weight of the full band’s noise, the songs deliver, with a blissful hum that’s as essential as ever. Some music lovers may value digging through the rough to find polished gems, but there’s no discounting a down-to-earth and accessible band. Bass Drum of Death might not be a familiar name, but Barrett and company have been hiding out under our noses with songs featured in movies, TV shows, video games and commercials since roughly 2011.By building its industrial sound with a bold vocal approach, simple riffing and ambient washes, Precious Child offers an inclusive set with layers to peel back. Yet its recent video for “Hollow” shows its odd pop’s sharp teeth, gluing clips of self-harm and mutilation to a cold and unnerving song. Known more for its role as a gallery than a concert venue, Flood Plain is the perfect space for Precious Child, who is both a visual and sound artist in addition to a musician.This show sits firmly outside the bounds of a typical concert, with an experience that’s multi-faceted and multi-leveled. The north riverfront space, which used to be a bathhouse eons ago, is just as much a part of the event as the amalgam of video artists, musicians and performers that will fill all three floors. Eight large-scale projections will bathe the building in three video formats: analog, digital and vector scanning. If the abundant sound and stimuli feel a bit abstract, consider the overarching theme — this night explores the relationship between changes in media format and consumption, and the human condition of racing to keep up with it all.Providence, Rhode Island-based indie outfit Arc Iris must love St. Louis, because not only is it coming through once again, but it’s naming this night at Off Broadway the official album release for its new. The band has widened its diameter to pop with a theatrical vibe. There’s a lot of experimentation on this new album, but it has more to do with structure and harmonic blending than just piling on effects. The night wlll be made even more expansive with the inclusion of supernova songstress Tristen and St. Louis’ own pop-faring David Beeman.Have we reached the point where games can be held in high esteem alongside film and music? Some would argue no. For the rest of us, not only is the artistic value of games a settled fact, but we already know the classics, and if there’s a video-game equivalent of the Criterion Collection, 1988’swould no doubt be featured. Bit Brigade pays tribute to the timeless NES cart by performing the soundtrack live with a full band while a player speedruns through the game on an on-stage projector. This is no small feat, as both the songs and the game itself are absurdly difficult to play, much less play flawlessly. Now, if only someone could gently tell Bit Brigade that its advertised “Bit Brigade Performs Mega Man II” is a mistake —is a Gameboy title that’s actually an entirely separate game than