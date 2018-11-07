Newly Announced: Future, Ozzy Osbourne, Garth Brooks, Laura Jane Grace and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Future will perform at Chaifetz Arena on Sunday, December 16.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.A Christmas Sheryl: A Tribute to the Music of Sheryl Crow: W/ Beth Bombara, Stacey Winter, AV & The Dirty Details, Jenny Roques & Friends, Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Amigo the Devil: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Amity Affliction: W/ Senses Fail, Bad Omens, Belmont, Tue., Jan. 29, 7 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bassamp & Dano's 3nd Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Toss Bash: Wed., Nov. 21, 9 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Chris D'Elia: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $29-$39. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Chrome Sparks: Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Dead Horses: W/ The Brother Brothers, Thu., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.DIVA Jazz Orchestra: Fri., April 12, 8 p.m., $35. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Dru Hill: W/ Silk, Troop, Thu., Dec. 13, 7 p.m., $40-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Earls of Leicester: Sun., March 10, 7:30 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Eric Brown Comedy Album Release Show: W/ Brandon Judd, Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $5. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Future WRLD: W/ Future, Juice WRLD, BlocboyJB, Gwoppaveli Dash, LA4SS, Sun., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $47-$203. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Garth Brooks: Sat., March 9, 7 p.m., $94.95. The Dome at America's Center, 701 Convention Plaza St., St. Louis, 314-342-5201.Gregory Alan Isakov: Wed., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $22.50-$26. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Hamiltones: Sun., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Healthcare for All Benefit Show: W/ Redbait, Bone Roaster, Babe Lords, Daytime Television, Sat., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $6. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Jason D. Williams: Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Keller Williams’ PettyGrass: W/ The HillBenders, Sat., March 23, 9 p.m., $30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Laura Jane Grace: W/ Mercy Union, Control Top, Thu., April 4, 7 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Los Angeles Guitar Quartet: Thu., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Maggie Rogers: Sun., April 7, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Marc Rebillet: Sat., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.MONTU + EGi: W/ Brother Francis and the Soultones, Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $7-$10. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets: Sun., March 31, 7:30 p.m., $45-$99.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Ozomatli: Thu., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth: Wed., June 26, 6 p.m., $29.50-$250. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Quinn XCII: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m., $28-$32. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Second Annual Mississippi Nights Reunion: Sat., Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., $10. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.St. Louis Music Festival: W/ Charlie Wilson, Babyface, Joe, Fri., Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., $52.50-$253. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Trippie Redd: Fri., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $45-$99. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Yo Gotti: Sun., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $45-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.