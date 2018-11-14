Newly Announced: Backstreet Boys, Jim Jefferies, Brothers Osborne, Tesla and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Brothers Osborne will perform at the Pageant on Friday, March 8.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Ahmad Jamal: Sat., March 30, 8:30 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.AJ Mitchell: W/ Marteen, Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Backstreet Boys: Fri., Sept. 6, 6 p.m., TBA. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Brothers Osborne: W/ Ruston Kelly, Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., $34-$37. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Chamber Music Society of St. Louis’ 10th Anniversary Gala: Mon., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $35.50-$265. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Cherub: W/ Mosie, Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dennis Deyoung: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $45. [edit secondary] Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $45. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Jim Jefferies: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $36.50-$46.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Judy Collins: Sun., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $150. Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah, 618-566-7425.LANY: Tue., April 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Maggie Rose: Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Michael Bublé: Fri., March 22, 8 p.m., $65-$135. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee: Sun., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $34.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Mike Stud: Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Needtobreathe: W/ Matt Maeson, Mon., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $26.50-$76.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $35. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Tesla: Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $74.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Monkees: Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz: Sat., March 16, 7:30 p.m., $50-$100. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Thor Axe: W/ Lazer Wulf, Double Ferrari, Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Train, Goo Goo Dolls: W/ Allen Stone, Sat., June 22, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Van Buren Album Release Show: W/ Alan Smithee, Slow Damage, Kilverez, Fri., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $8-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Voodoo Beatles perform Revolver: W/ Sean Canan's Voodoo Players, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Whiskey Myers: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.William Clark Green & Brent Cobb: Fri., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Zac Brown Band: Fri., April 26, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.