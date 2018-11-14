Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

Newly Announced: Backstreet Boys, Jim Jefferies, Brothers Osborne, Tesla and More

Posted By on Wed, Nov 14, 2018 at 11:49 AM

click to enlarge Brothers Osborne will perform at the Pageant on Friday, March 8. - PRESS PHOTO
  • PRESS PHOTO
  • Brothers Osborne will perform at the Pageant on Friday, March 8.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Ahmad Jamal: Sat., March 30, 8:30 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

AJ Mitchell: W/ Marteen, Fri., March 1, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



Backstreet Boys: Fri., Sept. 6, 6 p.m., TBA. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Brothers Osborne: W/ Ruston Kelly, Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., $34-$37. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Chamber Music Society of St. Louis’ 10th Anniversary Gala: Mon., Dec. 10, 7 p.m., $35.50-$265. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Cherub: W/ Mosie, Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Dennis Deyoung: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $45. [edit secondary] Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $45. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Jim Jefferies: Fri., May 3, 8 p.m., $36.50-$46.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Judy Collins: Sun., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $150. Espenschied Chapel, 317 County Road, Mascoutah, 618-566-7425.

LANY: Tue., April 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Maggie Rose: Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Michael Bublé: Fri., March 22, 8 p.m., $65-$135. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Mickey Gilley & Johnny Lee: Sun., March 3, 7:30 p.m., $34.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Mike Stud: Wed., Jan. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Needtobreathe: W/ Matt Maeson, Mon., Feb. 18, 7 p.m., $26.50-$76.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Super Diamond: The Neil Diamond Tribute: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $35. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Tesla: Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $74.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Monkees: Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz: Sat., March 16, 7:30 p.m., $50-$100. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Thor Axe: W/ Lazer Wulf, Double Ferrari, Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Train, Goo Goo Dolls: W/ Allen Stone, Sat., June 22, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Van Buren Album Release Show: W/ Alan Smithee, Slow Damage, Kilverez, Fri., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $8-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Voodoo Beatles perform Revolver: W/ Sean Canan's Voodoo Players, Sat., Dec. 1, 9 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Whiskey Myers: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

William Clark Green & Brent Cobb: Fri., Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Zac Brown Band: Fri., April 26, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Tags: ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Starwolf Is Releasing Its Debut EP, More Than a Year After Taking the LouFest Stage Read More

  2. Earthbound Satellite Team to Begin Booking Live Music at Soulard Preservation Hall Read More

  3. How Belleville’s Lincoln Theatre Survived 97 Years -- and Why It’s Turning to Music Read More

  4. Joseph Raglani's New Project: Temporal Marauder Read More

  5. Dave Grelle Survived a Violent Hit-and-Run to Launch His Soul-Jazz Playadors Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation