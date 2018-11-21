Newly Announced: Valerie June, Daughters, Sam Bush, DaniLeigh and More

click to enlarge VIA THE BILLIONS CORPORATION

Valerie June will perform at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room on Saturday, April 27.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.442s Holiday Spectacular: W/ Christine Brewer, Peter Martin, Erin Bode, Brian Owens, Montez Coleman, Mon., Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., $15-$30. [edit secondary] W/ Christine Brewer, Peter Martin, Erin Bode, Brian Owens, Montez Coleman, Tue., Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m., $15-$30. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Allman Anthology: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers: Sat., Jan. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.An Evening with Leftover Salmon: Stories from the Living Room: Fri., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$35. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Anderson East: W/ Lucie Silvas, Tue., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Animal Years: W/ The Burney Sisters, Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Arkells: W/ The Greeting Committee, Thu., March 7, 8 p.m., $21-$23.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Arlie: Fri., Jan. 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Band Camino: W/ Hardcastle, Wed., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bird Streets: Tue., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $8-$10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Candlebox: Sun., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Chris Difford: W/ Steve Smith, Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Coathangers: Sat., April 6, 8 p.m., $12-$14. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.DaniLeigh: Sun., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $20-$65. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Daughters: W/ Blanck Mass, Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Dillon Francis, Alison Wonderland: Mon., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dilly Dally: Tue., March 26, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Dorothy: W/ Spirit Animal, Wed., Feb. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Excision: W/ Squnto, Sullivan King, He$h, Thu., Feb. 7, 8 p.m., $45-$47.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.G. Love and Special Sauce: Tue., Jan. 15, 8 p.m., $32.50-$35. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Grateful Ball: W/ The Travelin' McCourys, Jeff Austin Band, Sat., Jan. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Interrupters: W/ Masked Intruder, Rat Boy, Mon., April 1, 7 p.m., $24-$26. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Russo’s Almost Dead: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45. [edit secondary] Sat., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jonathan McReynolds: Sat., April 13, 7 p.m., $22-$80. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Kamelot: W/ Sonata Arctica, Battle Beast, Wed., Oct. 9, 7:20 p.m., $26-$100. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Kikagaku Moyo: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Lady Lamb: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Liz Cooper & The Stampede: W/ Beth Bombara, Sat., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.MC Lyte: Mon., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $115. St. Louis Union Station Hotel, 1820 Market St, St. Louis, 314-231-1234.Nashville Pussy: W/ Guitar Wolf, The Turbo A.C.’s, Fri., May 31, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.One Night of Queen: Sun., March 31, 7:30 p.m., $35. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Patrick Sweany: W/ Greyhounds, Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Plethora: Thu., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $15. The Stage at KDHX, 3524 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-925-7543, ext. 815.Pokey LaFarge: Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Rayland Baxter: Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Sam Bush: Thu., Jan. 17, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Story of the Year: W/ Memphis May Fire, Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $22-$25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.String Cheese Incident: Fri., April 19, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99. [edit secondary] Sat., April 20, 8 p.m., $59.50-$99. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Tavern Night Out 2018: W/ Kid Capri, Sun., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd,North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.Valerie June: Sat., April 27, 8 p.m., $25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Vince Gill: Fri., Feb. 1, 7 p.m., TBA. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.