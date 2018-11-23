The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, November 23 to 25

JACOB LOAFMAN

Staghorn will perform at the Sinkhole on Sunday.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Despite the polished sound and high-end vibe of Starwolf’s space-faring pop, the band’s collective tongue is firmly in cheek as to just about everything — except its songs. From ruminating about how they’re “desperately trying to avoid a mid-life crisis” or the “fact” that Starwolf is stardust given a human form, the musicians here give the sense of genuinely having fun. And that shines through in the newly released, an album worthy of the band’s lackadaisical approach to promo and even aesthetics — the songs here speak for themselves. Hyperactive beats brush up against strong vocal leads, yet a taut approach to production glues the layers for a joyful and buoyant full-length record.There’s a reason St. Louis shows up on the schedule every time Lojic reforms for the rare one-off. In this case the band will play a pair of concerts, but only one features it in a headlining spot. Friday has Lojic opening for the Urge and Fragile Porcelain Mice at the Pageant, but those looking for the funk-rock fusion native to St. Louis — a mutant of ska born in the muddy waters of the Mississippi — will find Saturday’s show at the Firebird the better choice. Having Midwest Avengers and Mathias and the Pirates on board gives the event a harder hip-hop bent. Given the fact that every supporting act has in the past headlined its own show, expect the Firebird to fill up fast.If the big-box stores and malls are to be trusted, the holiday season started precisely at midnight on November 1. So Santa and his elves popping up at Pop’s in late November should be no surprise, even if the crew behind this show is playing coy. Presented by Paper Rock Podcast, this charity event ranges from the heavy hardcore of Outrun the Fall (formerly Hollow Point Heroes) to hometown funk heroes Monkh and the People, who will hit the stage for the last time. Just $10 will get you through the door, but bringing a brand-new toy will cut the cover in half. Even full price brings a lot of a bang for the buck with a whole slew of silent auctions featuring St. Louis Blues tickets, a black Fender Stratocaster and more — all to benefit Toys For Tots.Drummer Cameron Rogers is no stranger to the art of solo percussion. Following a stint with Buffalo-based All of Them Witches (not to be confused with Nashville’s All Them Witches), he broke out as Coca-Cola Death Squad, exploring solo drum and noise performance. After moving to St. Louis and expanding to a duo with Amber Kogut, the project morphed into a mapped-out set of samples and dual drumming. Rogers has since pared back, and as the Human Monster, he explores linear beats and dense polyrhythms with a subtle touch of electronics. Expect this inaugural set to blend avant-garde drum work with absolute shredding behind the kit.While Staghorn has relocated to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, the band of activist post-rockers still considers St. Louis its main base of operations. Following a continental tour of North America that stretched from Canada to Mexico, Staghorn counts this show as a homecoming of sorts, celebrating with longtime friends Reaver in tow. In addition to being Anodes’ last show of 2018, Staghorn is offering even more reasons to go — free screen-printed posters will be available for the first 25 attendees.