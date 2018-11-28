Newly Announced: Kiss, The Hives and Refused, Juvenile, Bryce Vine and More

TODD OWYOUNG

Kiss will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Sunday, September 1.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Aziz Ansari: Sat., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $35-$65. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Bryce Vine: Sun., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Heavy Holidaze Super Show: W/ Rocksteady: a tribute to No Doubt, Dodge Swinger: a tribute to Clutch, Gravitational Constant: a tribute to Type O Negative, The Real Thing: a tribute to Faith No More/Mr. Bungle, Sat., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Jérôme Mouffe: Sat., Dec. 8, 8 p.m., $24-$28. Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd, Richmond Heights, 314-991-0955.Jeff Tweedy: W/ Buck Meek, Thu., Feb. 28, 7 p.m., $40-$70. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kiss Farewell Tour: Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $39.50-$1000. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.The Krystofer Batsell Memorial Show: Sat., Jan. 12, 2:30 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.The LACS: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Legends of Hip Hop Tour: W/ Juvenile, Scarface, 8Ball and MJG, Too Short, DJ Quik, Bun B, Sat., March 23, 8 p.m., $55-$128. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Meet Me In St.Louie – A Christmas Extravaganza: W/ Pete Ayres Band, Lola, Fresh Heir, Fri., Dec. 21, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mipso: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Marty Stuart & The Fabulous Superlatives: Thu., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $35-$179. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers: Fri., March 8, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Hives, Refused: Tue., May 21, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Mighty Pines: '90s Freakout: W/ The Hillary Fitz Band, Mon., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Twiddle: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Yung Gravy: Mon., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $20-$79. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.