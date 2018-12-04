Email
Tuesday, December 4, 2018

St. Louis' Own Kennedy Holmes Moonwalks Over Her Competition on The Voice (Literally)

Though she’s just a teenager, Kennedy Holmes is already an international sensation. When the St. Louis-born singer auditioned (and crushed it) on NBC’s The Voice at just thirteen years old, clips of her performance went viral and we glowed with pride.

Holmes had appeared in local productions at the Muny and the Repertory Theatre, but now we have to share her with the world. We’ve been watching closely and cheering along as the teenage phenomenon proves again and again that she has that special star stuff.

And then on last night’s episode of The Voice, Kennedy Holmes took the show to all new levels. Like, outer space levels. Michael Jackson levels.



That’s right, she busted out the Moonwalk. During her show-stopping cover of Meghan Trainor’s “Me Too,” Holmes strutted off the stage and moonwalked right in front of the judges like it wasn't even big deal — and then continued to bring the darn house down.

It looks to us like Team JHUD has scored a winner.

Check out the full clip of the performance below and don't miss that Moonwalk at around 2:45.
