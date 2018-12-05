Newly Announced: Judas Priest, Donna Missal, Zhu, High on Fire, John Maus and More

JON GITCHOFF

Judas Priest will perform at Stifel Theatre on Monday, June 3.





Alejandro Escovedo with Don Antonio: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Andrea Gibson: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Donna Missal: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$79. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Electric Six: Sun., March 17, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Ghost Atlas: W/ Landon Tewers, Mon., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Goths on Wheels: W/ DJ Skeletal, DJ Dorian Dolore, Sun., Dec. 16, 6 p.m., $10. St. Louis Skatium, 120 E Catalan St, St. Louis, 314-631-3922.Grandson: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Haywyre: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.High On Fire: Sun., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Hootie & the Blowfish: W/ Barenaked Ladies, Sat., July 13, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Joe Nichols: Thu., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $25. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.John Maus: Tue., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Judas Priest: W/ Uriah Heep, Mon., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $55.50-$121.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Mandolin Orange: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.MarchFourth: Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., $18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Max Frost: Tue., March 12, 7 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Mipso: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.New Mayans: W/ Little Cowboy, Le’Ponds, Cherokee Moon, Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.PEN15: Boy Band Experience: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Pinegrove: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $20-$24. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Portrait: The Music of Kansas: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Riverside: Mon., May 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Shaggy 2 Dope: W/ Ouija Macc, Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Snarky Puppy: Sun., May 19, 7 p.m., $35-$40. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Southern Avenue: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Survivor: Fri., July 12, 8 p.m., $35. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.That '90s Jam 5 Year Anniversary: W/ DJ Nico, DJ Agile One, James Biko, Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $7-$13. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Mr. T Experience: W/ The Fuck Off & Dies, Horror Section, The Haddonfields, Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., free. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tyler Hilton: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Violent J: W/ ESHAM, Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.William Fitzsimmons: W/ Jim and Sam, Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.ZHU: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.