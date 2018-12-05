Email
Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Newly Announced: Judas Priest, Donna Missal, Zhu, High on Fire, John Maus and More

Posted By on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 6:12 AM

Judas Priest will perform at Stifel Theatre on Monday, June 3. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • Judas Priest will perform at Stifel Theatre on Monday, June 3.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.

Alejandro Escovedo with Don Antonio: Tue., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $25-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Andrea Gibson: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Donna Missal: Fri., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $15-$79. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.



Electric Six: Sun., March 17, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Ghost Atlas: W/ Landon Tewers, Mon., Jan. 28, 7 p.m., $13-$15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Goths on Wheels: W/ DJ Skeletal, DJ Dorian Dolore, Sun., Dec. 16, 6 p.m., $10. St. Louis Skatium, 120 E Catalan St, St. Louis, 314-631-3922.

Grandson: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Haywyre: Tue., March 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

High On Fire: Sun., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Hootie & the Blowfish: W/ Barenaked Ladies, Sat., July 13, 7 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Joe Nichols: Thu., Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m., $25. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

John Maus: Tue., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $20-$23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Judas Priest: W/ Uriah Heep, Mon., June 3, 7:30 p.m., $55.50-$121.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Mandolin Orange: Tue., April 9, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

MarchFourth: Wed., March 20, 8 p.m., $18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Max Frost: Tue., March 12, 7 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Mipso: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

New Mayans: W/ Little Cowboy, Le’Ponds, Cherokee Moon, Thu., Dec. 20, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

PEN15: Boy Band Experience: Thu., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Pinegrove: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m., $20-$24. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Portrait: The Music of Kansas: Sat., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Riverside: Mon., May 20, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Shaggy 2 Dope: W/ Ouija Macc, Fri., Jan. 11, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Snarky Puppy: Sun., May 19, 7 p.m., $35-$40. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.

Southern Avenue: Sat., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Survivor: Fri., July 12, 8 p.m., $35. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

That '90s Jam 5 Year Anniversary: W/ DJ Nico, DJ Agile One, James Biko, Fri., Dec. 28, 8 p.m., $7-$13. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

The Mr. T Experience: W/ The Fuck Off & Dies, Horror Section, The Haddonfields, Sat., Jan. 12, 9 p.m., free. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Tyler Hilton: Sun., March 10, 8 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Violent J: W/ ESHAM, Wed., Jan. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

William Fitzsimmons: W/ Jim and Sam, Fri., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

ZHU: Wed., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

