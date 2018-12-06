Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Downtown St. Louis Serves As Co-Star of Rapper J'Demul's Super Chill New Video

Posted By on Thu, Dec 6, 2018 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW

St. Louis rapper J'Demul keeps his city front-and-center in a new music video for his song "Times."

Directed by local filmmaker Mike Roth, a.k.a. Louis Quatorze, the video takes the viewer through well-known attractions like Soldiers Memorial, the Arch and Laclede's Landing — as well as some of the more downtrodden, graffiti-covered warehouses in the area — as J'Demul delivers rhymes about hardship and struggle with the relaxed, low-stakes delivery that has brought him so much attention from music critics and fans in recent years.

“I wanted to bring the viewer in 100," J'Demul says of the video in a press release. "I wanted them to feel as if they were walking through my city with me and remembering a time they struggled or had absolutely nothing but the clothes on their back.”



The song comes from J'Demul's latest project 17th, a ten-track affair released in August that follows up on the rapper's well-received 2016 EP, #STLAVE. Already, 17th has drawn attention from the likes of Vibe, DJBooth and Okayplayer, with the latter dubbing him "a rapper you should be paying attention to."

Pay him that attention now while watching the new video below:

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Roxy's Strip Club in Brooklyn, Illinois, Has Closed Read More

  2. Devin LaRue’s Largely Instrumental Debut Record Is as Sprawling as It Is Ambitious Read More

  3. St. Louis' Own Kennedy Holmes Moonwalks Over Her Competition on The Voice (Literally) Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Judas Priest, Donna Missal, Zhu, High on Fire, John Maus and More Read More

  5. Starwolf Is Releasing Its Debut EP, More Than a Year After Taking the LouFest Stage Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation