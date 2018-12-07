The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, December 7 to 9

click to enlarge RAIN ROBINSON

San Holo will perform at the Pageant on Fridat.





FRIDAY, DECEMBER 7

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9

Whether Chaz Prymek is prying transient songs out of his guitar alone or he’s joined by a cast of collaborators, the Columbia, Missouri, native speaks through a six-string under the moniker of Lake Mary. An expanded approach to Prymek’s ambient folk can be heard on June’s, an album featuring the “Ranch Family Band” — a backing group with harmonium, cello, pump organ, banjo and additional guitar. And that’s just one drop in a deep well of records and releases on the Lake Mary Bandcamp page. This show offers him and three of St. Louis’ more underrated artists for a night of solo performances inside the cozy confines of Flood Plain’s art gallery.San Holo’s biggest claim to fame might be a remix of Dr. Dre’s “The Next Episode,” but the Dutch DJ has accomplished far more in his young life as a producer. Take Bitbird, the record label he founded with the goal of being, in his own words, “the most fair and honest label there is.” It’s hard to argue that he’s not at least headed in the right direction, as he’s brought label mates Taska Black and BeauDamian along for a tour that’s been selling out across the country. Whether or not the Pageant hits max capacity is entirely up to St. Louis’ city-wide love (or lack thereof) of what San Holo has dubbed “future bass.”Caamp makes the kind of music that you might imagine is made in attics across Ohio. Maybe it’s the band’s hearty diet of light beer and denim that sets it apart from the pack, but we like to think the sweet and soft folk — what the boys like to call “beautiful noise” — is the result of chops and solid songwriting. What’s so inviting about the trio’s minimalist sound is not in its barebones approach but rather the total mastery of volume. You can’t hear a whisper in a crowded room — you have to lean in close to hear the words clearly.By breaking up bouts of dense post-rock with free-wheeling jazz, Monobody further magnifies just how sharp and expertly packed its songs can be. Polyrhythms fold unto infinity, which gives the sound a constant sense of progression while keys and guitar battle in a well-choreographed fight scene. Everything is just so tightly knit with an attention to texture that distracts from the fact that all players are absolutely shredding through the songs — but cocksure solos these are not. Requisite “jamming” is completely absent as every part has its place in the band’s amalgam of melody and scattershot percussion.With five distinctly different acts and small strands of musical DNA connecting each band, this mini-festival binds a jazzy hip-hop infusion with indie and a spectrum of electronic music. It’s a tightly wrapped package ready to be pulled apart before the holiday season, with a sampling of south city’s most buzzworthy bands — whether they’ve been in the spotlight like Loop-rat or they’re approaching the release of a new full-length record like Shady Bug. Even the flier says “Fun times, cool tunes + friends,” giving the show a sense that this is an event by the musicians and for the musicians.