Star Wars Geeks Get Their Own Show From The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Glamorous nights out at Powell Hall (718 N. Grand Blvd.; 314-534-1700)
aren’t just for the highfalutin’, they’re also a hot option for this galaxy's Star Wars fans.
Foxy old Powell Hall was built in 1925, but the cougar still attracts the attention of younger folks. She has been the permanent home of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for 50 years, but lately she’s been having flings with a younger, more energetic audience.
Coming up in January, the SLSO will present the score to Star Wars: A New Hope
, played in tandem with George Lucas’ classic film. John William’s iconic score won the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score in 1978 and it still sounds just as great as ever.
And as the SLSO points out: “The soundtrack was certified Platinum in the United States and was ranked the best American movie score of all time by the American Film Institute.”
A bold claim, but we've searched our feelings, and know it to be true.
So don’t disturb the force: Tickets are on sale now at slso.org
or you can also call the box office at 314-534-1700. Dates and times to catch this intergalactic experience are listed below.
STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT
Thursday, January 24, 2019, 7:00pm
Friday, January 25, 2019, 7:00pm
Saturday, January 26, 2019, 7:00pm
Sunday, January 27, 2019, 2:00pm
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
