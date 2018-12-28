Email
Friday, December 28, 2018

St. Louis' Own Tonina Made One of Barack Obama's Favorite Songs This Year

Posted By on Fri, Dec 28, 2018 at 11:07 AM

DANIEL HILL
  • DANIEL HILL
The Coolest President of All Time™ just became even cooler. At the end of each year, President Barack Obama releases lists of the books, films and songs he enjoyed from that year. He’s always been a man with a deep connection to music who is eager to share his favorites, but this year his list of favorite songs stopped us in our tracks.

In addition to songs from Janelle Monáe, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile and Cardi B, Obama’s list included St. Louis’ own Tonina, a former rising star who just went intergalactic.

When addressing the news that she’d been included on Obama’s list, Tonina wrote on her Facebook page, “I fell down the stairs.” That seems like an appropriate response, really. Who, when faced with this situation, would not also have to relearn gravity?



Tonina should be at least slightly acclimated to praise by now, though. We’ve been singing her praises for a while (we described her as “one to watch forever”) and the rest of the world has quickly joined us in celebrating her talents. Just last month NPR named her one of the best new artists of 2018 and the Tonina song Obama loves, "Historia de Un Amor,” was also included in our best songs of the year list and NPR’s, too.

But when the leader of the free world (we don’t count that new guy) says you’re something special, you know it’s true. Congratulations, Tonina.


