Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 4, 2019

No Charges for St. Louis Rapper Who Threatened to Shoot Lil Xan at the Pageant

Posted By on Fri, Jan 4, 2019 at 12:06 PM

This photo accompanied threats VladHQ made against Lil Xan in October.
  • This photo accompanied threats VladHQ made against Lil Xan in October.
A St. Louis rapper whose viral video threatening to shoot California rapper Lil Xan got the latter's October performance at the Pageant canceled will not be charged with a crime.

In the video, which was picked up by TMZ, 21-year-old St. Louis rapper VladHQ can be seen firing two Ak-47s into a lake while threatening Lil Xan. “Hey Lil Xan, I want my smoke tomorrow October 10 at the Pageant, you little bitch," he says in the video. "Where the fuck you at?"

The day of the event, VladHQ also posted a photo of himself surrounded by weapons, with the caption “hi Lil Xan see ya later at your show."



That was enough for the Pageant to cancel the show, citing safety concerns, followed by midtown venue Fubar canceling a planned VladHQ show for the same reason. St. Louis police soon opened an investigation into the matter.

Now, according to TMZ, that investigation has been closed. The celebrity gossip site says law enforcement sources tell them the two rappers' camps had a sit-down, after which Lil Xan told police he would not pursue criminal charges. The reason for the incident is said to have been a dispute over money.

"Sources close to the situation tell us Xan's associates told Vlad he was taking the wrong approach to settle their differences," the TMZ report reads. "Once Vlad made it clear he understood, both sides agreed to squash the beef."

It's good news for each rapper. Lil Xan, who takes his name from the oft-abused anxiety drug Xanax, has enough going on after checking himself into rehab a month ago to battle an addiction to opioids following the high-profile drug-related deaths of fellow rappers Lil Peep and Mac Miller. VladHQ, meanwhile, gets to not go to jail.

All's well that ends well, we suppose.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Is the Best City for Nightlife in America, According to New Study Read More

  2. Beale on Broadway Announces Abrupt Closure, Ending Famed St. Louis 'Blues Triangle' Read More

  3. St. Louis' 9 Best Albums and 9 Best Songs of 2018 Read More

  4. 'Baby Shark' Was the Best Song of 2018 Read More

  5. The Free Years's Debut Album For a Limited Time Is a Synth-Heavy Slab of Dance Pop Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation