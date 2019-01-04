No Charges for St. Louis Rapper Who Threatened to Shoot Lil Xan at the Pageant

-
This photo accompanied threats VladHQ made against Lil Xan in October.
A St. Louis rapper whose viral video threatening to shoot California rapper Lil Xan got the latter's October performance at the Pageant canceled will not be charged with a crime.
In the video, which was picked up by TMZ
, 21-year-old St. Louis rapper VladHQ can be seen firing two Ak-47s into a lake while threatening Lil Xan. “Hey Lil Xan, I want my smoke tomorrow October 10 at the Pageant, you little bitch," he says in the video. "Where the fuck you at?"
The day of the event, VladHQ also posted a photo of himself surrounded by weapons, with the caption “hi Lil Xan see ya later at your show."
That was enough for the Pageant to cancel the show
, citing safety concerns, followed by midtown venue Fubar canceling a planned VladHQ show
for the same reason. St. Louis police soon opened an investigation into the matter.
Now, according to TMZ
, that investigation has been closed. The celebrity gossip site says law enforcement sources tell them the two rappers' camps had a sit-down, after which Lil Xan told police he would not pursue criminal charges. The reason for the incident is said to have been a dispute over money.
"Sources close to the situation tell us Xan's associates told Vlad he was taking the wrong approach to settle their differences," the TMZ report reads
. "Once Vlad made it clear he understood, both sides agreed to squash the beef."
It's good news for each rapper. Lil Xan, who takes his name from the oft-abused anxiety drug Xanax, has enough going on after checking himself into rehab a month ago
to battle an addiction to opioids following the high-profile drug-related deaths of fellow rappers Lil Peep and Mac Miller. VladHQ, meanwhile, gets to not go to jail.
All's well that ends well, we suppose.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.