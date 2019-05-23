Email
Thursday, May 23, 2019

Newly Announced: Russian Circles, Todrick, Weyes Blood, Defeater and More

Thursday, May 23, 2019

Russian Circles will perform at Delmar Hall on Monday, November 11.
  • VIA GROUND CONTROL TOURING
  • Russian Circles will perform at Delmar Hall on Monday, November 11.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.


The Acacia Strain: W/ Kublai Khan, Judiciary, Chamber, Wed., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Adult Mom: W/ The Sidekicks, Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



All St. Louis Revue, Vol. I Album Release Party Night One: W/ Neil C. Luke, Big Mike Aguirre, Tommy Halloran, a Tribute to Nathan Jatcko, Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

All St. Louis Revue, Vol. I Album Release Party Night Two: W/ Emily Wallace, Big Mike Aguirre, Eugene Johnson, a Tribute to Nathan Jatcko, Sat., June 29, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Boondox: W/ September Mourning, Thu., June 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Cayucas: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., $15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Celery Reunion Show: W/ The Pat Sajak Assassins, Killing Fever, Fri., June 21, 8:30 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Corrosion of Conformity: W/ Crowbar, Quaker City Night Hawks, Lo-Pan, Tue., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Defeater: Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Jim Brickman: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $35-$75. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.

Matt Maeson: Mon., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Purple Mountains: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Russian Circles: W/ Windhand, Mon., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Tech Trek IV: W/ Archspire, Inferi, Virvum, Summoning the Lich, Polterguts, Thu., May 30, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Thunderpussy: W/ Hollis Brown, Tue., July 30, 7 p.m., $18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Todrick: Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Fri., June 28, 7 p.m., $15-$30. Machinists Hall, 12365 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, 314-869-8773.

Tyler Childers: W/ Courtney Marie Andrews, Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $27.50-$57.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

UFO: Last Orders 50th Anniversary Tour: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$60. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Weyes Blood: Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

