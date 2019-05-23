Newly Announced: Russian Circles, Todrick, Weyes Blood, Defeater and More

click to enlarge VIA GROUND CONTROL TOURING

Russian Circles will perform at Delmar Hall on Monday, November 11.

The Acacia Strain: W/ Kublai Khan, Judiciary, Chamber, Wed., Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Adult Mom: W/ The Sidekicks, Thu., July 11, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.All St. Louis Revue, Vol. I Album Release Party Night One: W/ Neil C. Luke, Big Mike Aguirre, Tommy Halloran, a Tribute to Nathan Jatcko, Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.All St. Louis Revue, Vol. I Album Release Party Night Two: W/ Emily Wallace, Big Mike Aguirre, Eugene Johnson, a Tribute to Nathan Jatcko, Sat., June 29, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Boondox: W/ September Mourning, Thu., June 13, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Cayucas: Fri., July 26, 7 p.m., $15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Celery Reunion Show: W/ The Pat Sajak Assassins, Killing Fever, Fri., June 21, 8:30 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Corrosion of Conformity: W/ Crowbar, Quaker City Night Hawks, Lo-Pan, Tue., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Defeater: Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Jim Brickman: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $35-$75. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.Matt Maeson: Mon., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Purple Mountains: Tue., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Russian Circles: W/ Windhand, Mon., Nov. 11, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tech Trek IV: W/ Archspire, Inferi, Virvum, Summoning the Lich, Polterguts, Thu., May 30, 7 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Thunderpussy: W/ Hollis Brown, Tue., July 30, 7 p.m., $18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Todrick: Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Fri., June 28, 7 p.m., $15-$30. Machinists Hall, 12365 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, 314-869-8773.Tyler Childers: W/ Courtney Marie Andrews, Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $27.50-$57.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.UFO: Last Orders 50th Anniversary Tour: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $25-$60. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Weyes Blood: Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.