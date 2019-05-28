Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

KSHE Removes Boston From Its Playlist Until the Blues Win the Stanley Cup

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 1:09 PM

Take that, Boston. - JON GITCHOFF
  • JON GITCHOFF
  • Take that, Boston.

St. Louis’ favorite classic rock radio station is going all-in for the St. Louis Blues. KSHE (94.7 FM) announced on Facebook today that it will not play any songs by the band Boston until after the Blues have finished crushing the Bruins.



The station has been a classic rock juggernaut for decades. It started broadcasting from a basement in Crestwood in 1961 and grew to become one of the most influential stations of its kind in the country. It's credited with helping fuel the rise of REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick, among others.

And while the station is currently owned by Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting, KSHE does not mess around when it comes to supporting the Gateway to the West. When fans tune in to 94.7 FM in the upcoming weeks, they won’t hear songs like “More Than a Feeling” or “Amanda,” but they just might hear a whole bunch of “Gloria.”



The station plans to add Boston back into the rotation some time after the entire nation bleeds blue. Until then, we’ll live. It’s not like they’re taking away Sammy Hagar.

All praise Sweetmeat! Let’s go Blues!

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Astonishing Video Shows How I-55 Became a River Last Night in South St. Louis Read More

  2. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: May 23 to 29 Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Russian Circles, Todrick, Weyes Blood, Defeater and More Read More

  4. SOHO Record Shop Brings Eclectic Mix of Vinyl to Manhattan Antique Mall Read More

  5. Tool Would Be a Better Band Without Maynard James Keenan Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation