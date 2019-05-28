Tuesday, May 28, 2019
KSHE Removes Boston From Its Playlist Until the Blues Win the Stanley Cup
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 1:09 PM
JON GITCHOFF
Take that, Boston.
St. Louis’ favorite classic rock radio station is going all-in for the St. Louis Blues. KSHE (94.7 FM) announced on Facebook today that it will not play any songs by the band Boston until after the Blues have finished crushing the Bruins.
The station has been a classic rock juggernaut for decades. It started broadcasting from a basement in Crestwood in 1961 and grew to become one of the most influential stations of its kind in the country. It's credited with helping fuel the rise of REO Speedwagon and Cheap Trick, among others.
And while the station is currently owned by Minnesota-based Hubbard Broadcasting, KSHE does not mess around when it comes to supporting the Gateway to the West. When fans tune in to 94.7 FM in the upcoming weeks, they won’t hear songs like “More Than a Feeling” or “Amanda,” but they just might hear a whole bunch of “Gloria
.”
The station plans to add Boston back into the rotation some time after the entire nation bleeds blue. Until then, we’ll live. It’s not like they’re taking away Sammy Hagar.
All praise Sweetmeat! Let’s go Blues!
