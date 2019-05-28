St. Louis' Tonina Just Recorded a Live Version of "Gloria" and It's, Well, Glorious

click to enlarge
Ever since becoming the unofficial victory song for the St. Louis Blues, Laura Branigan's 1982 cover of Umberto Tozzi's "Gloria" has seen a huge resurgence in popularity — especially, obviously, in St. Louis.
Memes have been made
, shirts have been sold
, local radio stations have played the song for 24-hour stretches at a time
. Branigan has even seen a huge resurgence in booking requests
, despite the notable handicap of being dead for the last fifteen years.
Now, local soul-singing powerhouse Tonina, among the rising-est of rising St. Louis stars (seriously, she even counts Barack Obama as a fan
) has lent her soaring talents to the newly rediscovered hit, releasing a video of her and her band performing the track live.
Recorded at Lotown Studios in Maryland Heights, the video features Tonina and her bandmates all clad in Blues jerseys, delivering a faithfully upbeat version of the song all of St. Louis has come to love in recent weeks.
It's the perfect tribute to the Blues' historic and ongoing run for the Stanley Cup, and frankly, it deserves to be pumped through the Enterprise Center's sound system for all to hear when we slay the Bruins in Game 2 tomorrow night. Let's go Blues; let's go Tonina!
Click the image below to watch the video for yourself, and get pumped for impending victory:
