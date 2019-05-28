Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

St. Louis' Tonina Just Recorded a Live Version of "Gloria" and It's, Well, Glorious

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 5:09 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO BELOW
Ever since becoming the unofficial victory song for the St. Louis Blues, Laura Branigan's 1982 cover of Umberto Tozzi's "Gloria" has seen a huge resurgence in popularity — especially, obviously, in St. Louis.


Memes have been made, shirts have been sold, local radio stations have played the song for 24-hour stretches at a time. Branigan has even seen a huge resurgence in booking requests, despite the notable handicap of being dead for the last fifteen years.

Now, local soul-singing powerhouse Tonina, among the rising-est of rising St. Louis stars (seriously, she even counts Barack Obama as a fan) has lent her soaring talents to the newly rediscovered hit, releasing a video of her and her band performing the track live.



Recorded at Lotown Studios in Maryland Heights, the video features Tonina and her bandmates all clad in Blues jerseys, delivering a faithfully upbeat version of the song all of St. Louis has come to love in recent weeks.

It's the perfect tribute to the Blues' historic and ongoing run for the Stanley Cup, and frankly, it deserves to be pumped through the Enterprise Center's sound system for all to hear when we slay the Bruins in Game 2 tomorrow night. Let's go Blues; let's go Tonina!

Click the image below to watch the video for yourself, and get pumped for impending victory:

click image screenshot_2019-05-28_at_4.35.22_pm_-_display_1_-_edited.png
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Astonishing Video Shows How I-55 Became a River Last Night in South St. Louis Read More

  2. KSHE Removes Boston From Its Playlist Until the Blues Win the Stanley Cup Read More

  3. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: May 23 to 29 Read More

  4. Newly Announced: Russian Circles, Todrick, Weyes Blood, Defeater and More Read More

  5. Tool Would Be a Better Band Without Maynard James Keenan Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation