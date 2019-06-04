Kim Massie, Illphonics Lead Final Wave of ShowcaseSTL Announcements

click to enlarge
-
Blues Diva and St. Louis legend Kim Massie joins over 100 musical acts for ShowcaseSTL 2019.
One hundred bands, eleven stages, one weekend. Jack Daniel's presents ShowcaseSTL
, an event where local legends, longtime favorites and fresh faces all converge in the Grove for a marathon of live music. This year, it takes place on Saturday, June 22 with a kick-off party on the first night of summer Friday, June 21.
Not only did we poll the public
on the music scene's unsung heroes, we took submissions
from the artists themselves and then formed a committee of industry workers from throughout the music community. The result is a music festival with the spirit of discovery - an exploration of St. Louis music.
Throughout April we rolled out four waves
of artists including Tonina, the Lion's Daughter, the Midwest Avengers and so many more.
Today we're happy to announce the final additions to ShowcaseSTL 2019, St. Louis' biggest all-local music festival. And they include some big names:
Kim Massie Blues, Soul, Diva
click to enlarge
Listen
-
| Website
Illphonics Hip-Hop Fusion
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Boomtown United Ska
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
The Fighting Side Alt Country, Cowpunk, Honkytonk Rock 'n' Roll
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Cara Louise Country, Folk, Americana
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Emily Wallace Folk, Singer-songwriter
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Thames Indie, Pop, Rock
click to enlarge
Listen
-
Photo by Emma Miranda Bright
| Follow
Lobby Boxer Shred Rock
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Brute Force Hardcore, Punk
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Two Cities One World World, Funk, Jazz, Soul, Pop, Fusion
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
PRYR Hip-Hop, Jazz
click to enlarge
Follow
Karen Choi Americana, Folk
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Sister Wizzard Dream Pop, Indie Pop
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
The Devil's Elbow Electric Low Down Blues
click to enlarge
Follow
Nick Gusman and the Coyotes Americana
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun Art Rock, Dream Pop
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Nicholas Richardson Blues, Rock, Country
click to enlarge
Follow
Caroline Steinkamp Singer-songwriter, Indie Pop, Rock
click to enlarge
Listen | Follow
Necessities Psych, Math-Rock
click to enlarge
Listen
| Follow
Leslie and Mike Acoustic Duet
click to enlarge
Follow
Soulard Blues Band Blues
click to enlarge
Follow
Final Wave:
Kim Massie * Illphonics * Boomtown United * The Fighting Side * Cara Louise * Emily Wallace * Thames * Lobby Boxer * Brute Force * Two Cities One World * PRYR * Karen Choi * Sister Wizzard * The Devil's Elbow * Nick Gusman and the Coyotes * John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun * Nicholas Richardson * Caroline Steinkamp * Necessities * Leslie and Mike * Soulard Blues Band
Wave 4:
Scrub and Ace Ha * Theresa Payne * Mathias & the Pirates * Jenny Roques * 18andCounting * Little Cowboy * Bizy Jay * Brian McClelland's No Thunder * Zak M * JoAnn McNeil * Banana Clips * Kids * DJ limewire.prime * Bounce House * Let's Not * OnlySound * Prime Time Soap * Aida Ade * C Is For Cadaver * Duhart
Wave 3:
Looprat Collective * Midwest Avengers * Sleepy Kitty * Jesus Christ Supercar * Mother Stutter * Samantha Clemons * DJ Kimmy Nu * Voidgazer * The Uppers * The Stars Go Out * Teacup Dragun * Zach Sullentrup * Syna So Pro * The R6 Implant * Justin Ra * The Hollow Ends * The Ragged Blade Band * Sloopy McCoy * Nibiru * Dcupp * Biff K'narly & the Reptilians * Neil and Adam * We Are Warm
Wave 2:
Shana B * Najii Person * Golden Curls * Brother Lee & the Leather Jackals * Agile One * SAYLOR * We Are Root Mod * Jr. Clooney * Glued * The Vincent Scandal * Mammoth Piano * Yuppy * Drangus * Huht * Frankie DoWop * Stephanie Stewart * Ryan Wasoba's 19 Second Songs * P. Brown The Aeon * Suzie Cue * Ellen Hilton Cook * The Opera Bell Band * Crystal Lady * KDHX's Crim Dolla Cray
Wave 1:
Tonina * T-Dubb-O * The Lion's Daughter * DJ Alexis Tucci * The Knuckles * Shady Bug * Le'Ponds * Janet Evra * Ryan Koenig * Rec Riddles * Sorry, Scout * Dracla * Starwolf * Devon Cahill * Jon Bonham and Friends * National Blues Museum Jam Band * St. Villagers * PLUS a two hour opening set on Saturday by School of Rock St. Louis on Saturday
All-access wristbands are on sale now!
Stay tuned to Riverfront Times and the ShowcaseSTL website
for more updates on St. Louis' biggest all-local music festival.
