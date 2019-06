Kim Massie, Illphonics Lead Final Wave of ShowcaseSTL Announcements

click to enlarge Blues Diva and St. Louis legend Kim Massie joins over 100 musical acts for ShowcaseSTL 2019.

Photo by Lacey Gautreau

click to enlarge

Photo by Tim Gebauer

Photo by Nate Burrell

Photo by Lacey Gautreau

Photo by Emma Miranda Bright

Photo by Josh Basco

Photo by Momo

Photo by Joshua Lawrence

click to enlarge

Photo by Tim Gebauer

click to enlarge

Photo by Nate Burrell

Photo by Josh Basco

Photo by Momo

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Photo by Joshua Lawrence

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

One hundred bands, eleven stages, one weekend. Jack Daniel's presents ShowcaseSTL , an event where local legends, longtime favorites and fresh faces all converge in the Grove for a marathon of live music. This year, it takes place on Saturday, June 22 with a kick-off party on the first night of summer Friday, June 21.Not only did we poll the public on the music scene's unsung heroes, we took submissions from the artists themselves and then formed a committee of industry workers from throughout the music community. The result is a music festival with the spirit of discovery - an exploration of St. Louis music.Throughout April we rolled out four waves of artists including Tonina, the Lion's Daughter, the Midwest Avengers and so many more.Today we're happy to announce the final additions to ShowcaseSTL 2019, St. Louis' biggest all-local music festival. And they include some big names:Listen | Follow Kim Massie * Illphonics * Boomtown United * The Fighting Side * Cara Louise * Emily Wallace * Thames * Lobby Boxer * Brute Force * Two Cities One World * PRYR * Karen Choi * Sister Wizzard * The Devil's Elbow * Nick Gusman and the Coyotes * John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun * Nicholas Richardson * Caroline Steinkamp * Necessities * Leslie and Mike * Soulard Blues BandScrub and Ace Ha * Theresa Payne * Mathias & the Pirates * Jenny Roques * 18andCounting * Little Cowboy * Bizy Jay * Brian McClelland's No Thunder * Zak M * JoAnn McNeil * Banana Clips * Kids * DJ limewire.prime * Bounce House * Let's Not * OnlySound * Prime Time Soap * Aida Ade * C Is For Cadaver * DuhartLooprat Collective * Midwest Avengers * Sleepy Kitty * Jesus Christ Supercar * Mother Stutter * Samantha Clemons * DJ Kimmy Nu * Voidgazer * The Uppers * The Stars Go Out * Teacup Dragun * Zach Sullentrup * Syna So Pro * The R6 Implant * Justin Ra * The Hollow Ends * The Ragged Blade Band * Sloopy McCoy * Nibiru * Dcupp * Biff K'narly & the Reptilians * Neil and Adam * We Are WarmShana B * Najii Person * Golden Curls * Brother Lee & the Leather Jackals * Agile One * SAYLOR * We Are Root Mod * Jr. Clooney * Glued * The Vincent Scandal * Mammoth Piano * Yuppy * Drangus * Huht * Frankie DoWop * Stephanie Stewart * Ryan Wasoba's 19 Second Songs * P. Brown The Aeon * Suzie Cue * Ellen Hilton Cook * The Opera Bell Band * Crystal Lady * KDHX's Crim Dolla CrayTonina * T-Dubb-O * The Lion's Daughter * DJ Alexis Tucci * The Knuckles * Shady Bug * Le'Ponds * Janet Evra * Ryan Koenig * Rec Riddles * Sorry, Scout * Dracla * Starwolf * Devon Cahill * Jon Bonham and Friends * National Blues Museum Jam Band * St. Villagers * PLUS a two hour opening set on Saturday by School of Rock St. Louis on SaturdayAll-access wristbands are on sale now! Stay tuned to Riverfront Times and the ShowcaseSTL website for more updates on St. Louis' biggest all-local music festival.