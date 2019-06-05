Email
Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Newly Announced: Erykah Badu, Sleater-Kinney, Tyler the Creator, Pinback and More

Posted By on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge Sleater-Kinney will perform at the Pageant on Tuesday, November 5. - VIA BTPR
  • VIA BTPR
  • Sleater-Kinney will perform at the Pageant on Tuesday, November 5.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.

American Football: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Bad Cop Bad Cop: W/ Dog Party, Pity Party, Sat., July 27, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



Beth Bombara Album Release Party: W/ Lilly Hiatt, John Calvin Abney, Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Sun., June 30, 7:30 p.m., $29.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony: W/ Dirty Muggs, Sun., July 21, 7 p.m., $25-$60. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.

Cavetown: Tue., Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m., $20-$24. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Cody Jinks: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., TBA. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Conan Gray: Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Deceased: W/ Savage Master, Bastard, J. Brewer, Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Diana Ross: Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $46.50-$151.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Drivin N Cryin: W/ Will Hoge, Thu., July 25, 8 p.m., $18-$22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Erykah Badu: W/ Goodie Mob, Ceelo Green, Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $64-$130. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

Foghat: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Gateway Women's Access Fund Benefit Show: W/ Tonina, Cara Louise Band, Mammoth Piano, Thu., June 13, 7:30 p.m., free. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

George Thorogood: Tue., July 30, 7:30 p.m., $39. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Kid Rock and Hank Williams Jr.: Fri., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $45-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Mac Sabbath: W/ Okilly Dokilly, Playboy Manbaby, Tue., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Marshall Tucker Band: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $19. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Mike Doughty: W/ The Ghost of Mr. Oberon, Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Mozzy: Sun., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Nate Bargatze: Sat., Nov. 16, 10 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Overstreet: Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Pinback: Tue., Aug. 13, 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Preacher Lawson: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $22. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Rock for Rescues: W/ Crystal Lady, Divine Sorrow, Ground Control, Sat., July 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Sebastian Bach: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Senses Fail: W/ Hot Mulligan, Yours Truly, Sun., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Sleater-Kinney: Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Summerbash ’19: W/ Starlito, Don Trip, Light Skin Keisha, Sat., July 20, 9 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Tash Sultana: W/ The Teskey Brothers, Wed., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $39.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

This Is Me Breathing Album Release: W/ Summoning the Lich, As Earth Shatters, Skylines, Vaernima, Fri., July 12, 7 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

The Tillers: W/ Jack Grelle, Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Titus Andronicus: Fri., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Tyler, the Creator: W/ Goldlink, Blood Orange, Fri., Oct. 4, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

War: Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $29.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

