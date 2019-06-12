Email
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

City Museum Invites Blues Fans to View Stained Glass Predicting a Stanley Cup Win

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge CITY MUSEUM
  • CITY MUSEUM
Blues fans in search of peace and tranquility on this high-stakes day of winner-take-all cold-sporting would do well to follow the advice of the prophet Ice Cube: "If you're scared, go to church."

Of course, when we say "church," we mean the City Museum. That holiest of St. Louis holy houses is opening the doors to its fourth gallery today until 4 p.m. so that anxious hockey fans can come "pay their respects, meditate, or touch 'Mayhem on Ice,'" a hallowed stained glass mural that previously hung in the St. Louis Arena. Admission to do so is free.


The piece shows the Blues playing against the Red Wings, with a large Stanley Cup as the prize. For years it could be spotted behind one of three Arena Club bars that were on the premises before the Arena's demolition in 1999.



click to enlarge unnamed_2_.jpg

It was created by G. Mowery of W.F. Other & Sons Unique Art Glass Company, according to a plaque accompanying it on City Museum's wall. The Post-Dispatch has an archival photo from the bar that was taken in 1967, but the precise date of its construction is unknown. The scene depicts figures made to look like Blues players Red Berenson and Glenn Hall playing against the Red Wings' Gordie Howe, with the cup on the line.

click to enlarge unnamed_4_.jpg

So while its not a perfect predictor of the future — imagine if those were Bruins Berenson and Hall were defeating! — it's still more than enough to calm the nerves of long-suffering fans in advance of the last game of a record-breaking run for the Cup.

If we take that Cup, though, hopefully things don't stay too calm. After all, the Arch isn't going to push itself into the Mississippi River. Let's go Blues!

click to enlarge unnamed_1_.jpg
