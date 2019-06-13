Email
Thursday, June 13, 2019

Newly Announced: The Flaming Lips, Big K.R.I.T., KeKe Wyatt, Eric Andre and More

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 11:57 AM

The Flaming Lips will perform at Fair St. Louis on Saturday, July 6. - KHOOLOD EID
  • KHOOLOD EID
  • The Flaming Lips will perform at Fair St. Louis on Saturday, July 6.
Asking Alexandria: Wed., July 24, 7:30 p.m., $25-$40. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Big K.R.I.T.: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



Brett Young: W/ Randy Houser, Thu., July 4, 6:30 p.m., free. Gateway Arch, 200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 877-982-1410.

Coin: W/ Dayglow, Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Dionne Warwick: W/ Peabo Bryson, Deniece Williams, Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $70-$125. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Eric Andre: Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$49.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Flaming Lips: W/ Vertical Horizon, Sat., July 6, 6:30 p.m., free. Gateway Arch, 200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 877-982-1410.

The Grooveliner Album Release: W/ The Provels, Sat., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $10. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Keith Sweat: W/ Johnny Gill, Fri., July 5, 6:30 p.m., free. Gateway Arch, 200 Washington Ave., St. Louis, 877-982-1410.

KeKe Wyatt: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Kevin James: Fri., Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., $42-$72. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Maximum Effort Double EP Release: W/ Dracla, Sat., July 6, 7 p.m., $7. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Plague Vendor: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Rhea Butcher: Sun., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Rock With You: An MJ BDay Tribute Jam: W/ Jame Biko, Sat., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $5-$10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Slaughter Beach, Dog: W/ Cave People, Early Animator, Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

This Wild Life: W/ The Happy Fits, Mon., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Tiger Army: W/ Sadgirl, Kate Clover, Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

White Reaper: W/ The Dirty Nil, The Paranoyds, Wed., July 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

The WLDLFE: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

  |  
