Here's the Full Schedule for ShowcaseSTL 2019, This Weekend in the Grove

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Paige Butler
-
Alexis Tucci hits the stage at HandleBar at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22.
One hundred bands, eleven stages, one wild weekend. Jack Daniel's presents ShowcaseSTL
, an event where local legends, longtime favorites and fresh faces all converge in the Grove for a marathon of live music. It's the biggest all-local music festival in St. Louis and it's coming up quick this weekend on Saturday, June 22, with a kick-off party on Friday, June 21.
Not only did we poll the public
on the music scene's unsung heroes, we took submissions from the artists
themselves and then formed a committee of industry workers from throughout the music community. The result is a music festival with the spirit of discovery — an exploration of St. Louis music.
Whether you've been with us since the first wave of announcements earlier this spring or you're just now joining in on the excitement, we're happy to finally share with you the full schedule of ShowcaseSTL 2019. Without further ado:
click to enlarge
The Gramophone
4243 Manchester Ave
-
Use this handy grid to map out your adventure through St. Louis music.
2:30 PM Ryan Wasoba's 19 Second Songs
3:30 PM The Devil's Elbow
4:30 PM Lobby Boxer
5:30 PM The Ragged Blade Band
6:30 PM The Fighting Side
7:30 PM Mother Stutter
8:30 PM The Vincent Scandal
9:30 PM Mammoth Piano
10:30 PM P. Brown the Aeon
11:30 PM Teacup Dragun
12:30 AM DJ limewire.prime
(ALL AGES UNTIL 9 PM | 21+ AFTER 9 PM)
Taha'a Twisted Tiki
4199 Manchester Ave
3 PM C Is For Cadaver
4 PM Brian McClelland's No Thunder
5 PM Syna So Pro
6 PM Zach Sullentrup
7 PM DJ Crim Dolla Cray (of KDHX)
8 PM Samantha Clemons
9 PM Ellen Hilton Cook
(ALL AGES)
The Ready Room - Main Indoor Stage
4195 Manchester Ave
4 PM Jesus Christ Supercar
5 PM Starwolf
6 PM Thames
7 PM Little Cowboy
8 PM Sleepy Kitty
9 PM Shana B
10 PM T-Dubb-O
11 PM The Knuckles
MIDNIGHT DJ Kimmy Nu
(ALL AGES UNTIL MIDNIGHT | 21+ AFTER MIDNIGHT)
Gezellig
4191 Manchester Ave
2:30 PM Prairie Rehab
3:30 PM Nicholas Richardson
4:30 PM Stephanie Stewart
5:30 PM Zak M
6:30 PM Aida Ade
7:30 PM Caroline Steinkamp
8:30 PM Jenny Roques
9:30 PM The Hollow Ends
10:30 PM Ryan Koenig
(ALL AGES UNTIL MIDNIGHT | 21+ AFTER MIDNIGHT)
Parlor
4170 Manchester Ave
3 PM Nick Gusman and the Coyotes
4 PM Sloopy McCoy
5 PM Kids
6 PM Nibiru
7 PM Bounce House
8 PM Banana Clips
9 PM The Stars Go Out
10 PM Rec Riddles
(ALL AGES UNTIL 8 PM | 21+ AFTER 8 PM)
HandleBar
4127 Manchester Ave
Outdoor Stage
2:30 PM JoAnn McNeil
3:30 PM Justin Ra
4:30 PM Huht
5:30 PM The Opera Bell Band
6:30 PM Two Cities One World
7:30 PM Frankie DoWop
8:30 PM Janet Evra
9:30 PM PRYR
Indoor Stage
10 PM Agile One
11:30 PM Alexis Tucci
1 AM Saylor
(ALL AGES UNTIL 10 PM | 21+ AFTER 10 PM)
Atomic Cowboy Outdoor Pavilion - Main Outdoor Stage
4140 Manchester Ave
1:30 PM School of Rock Ballwin
2:30 PM School of Rock Kirkwood
3:30 PM National Blues Museum Jam Band
4:30 PM Soulard Blues Band
5:30 PM Sorry, Scout
6:30 PM We Are Root Mod
7:30 PM Midwest Avengers
8:30 PM Tonina
9:30 PM Kim Massie
(MINORS ALLOWED ONLY WITH ACCOMPANYING ADULT)
The Bootleg
4140 Manchester Ave
2 PM Emily Wallace
3 PM Jon Bonham and Friends
4 PM OnlySound
5 PM The R6 Implant
6 PM Crystal Lady
7 PM Bizy Jay
8 PM Scrub and Ace Ha
9 PM Najii Person
10 PM The Uppers
11 PM Brute Force
MIDNIGHT Lion's Daughter
1 AM Dracla
(21+ ONLY)
Firecracker Pizza & Beer
4130 Manchester Ave
4 PM St. Villagers
5 PM John Hawkwood's Blackfoot Sun
6 PM Prime Time Soap
7 PM Let's Not
8 PM Suzie Cue
(ALL AGES)
Tropical Liqueurs
4104 Manchester
2:30 PM Sister Wizzard
3:30 PM Biff K'narly & the Reptilians
4:30 PM Necessities
5:30 PM We Are Warm
6:30 PM Yuppy
7:30 PM Golden Curls
8:30 PM Glued
9:30 PM Shady Bug
10:30 PM Dcupp
(ALL AGES UNTIL 9 PM | 21+ AFTER 9 PM)
BEAST Butcher & Block
4156 Manchester
3 PM Leslie and Mike
4 PM Duhart
5 PM Devon Cahill
6 PM Karen Choi
7 PM Neil and Adam
8 PM Cara Louise
(ALL AGES)
FRIDAY NIGHT KICK-OFF PARTY
Atomic Cowboy Outdoor Pavilion - Main Outdoor Stage
4140 Manchester Ave
7 PM Theresa Payne
8 PM Boomtown United
9 PM Mathias & the Pirates
10 PM Illphonics
The Bootleg
4140 Manchester Ave
7:30 PM Drangus
8:30 PM Le'Ponds
9:30 PM Jr. Clooney
10:30 PM Brother Lee & the Leather Jackals
11:30 PM Looprat
12:30 AM 18andCounting
All-access wristbands are on sale now!
Stay tuned to Riverfront Times
and the ShowcaseSTL website
for more updates on St. Louis' biggest all-local music festival.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.