Tuesday, June 18, 2019

A Buddy Holly Hologram Tour Is Coming to St. Louis, Thrilling Boomers

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge Buddy Holly: the man, the musician, the hologram. - ALBUM COVER
  • ALBUM COVER
  • Buddy Holly: the man, the musician, the hologram.
Baby boomers may not be able to set the clocks on their own VCRs (yes, they still have VCRs), but they’re all about technology that feeds their insatiable nostalgia.

That’s why “Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” is going to be a smashing success. It doesn’t even matter that the two performers have been dead for a combined 91 years. They’re still going to thrill the orthopedic shoes off their audiences when the "hologram tour" hits the Stifel Theatre on October 23.

“When you look at the architects of the rock and roll era, the names that come to mind are Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly,” said Brian Becker, Chairman and CEO of BASE Hologram, the company that is making the tour possible, in a press release. “Both of these men weren’t just gifted musicians, but skillful innovators who helped influence others in game-changing ways.”



Hologram tours are a game changer, too, allowing audiences to experience great performers whom they missed the first time around or want to see again. Why settle for a cover band when you can watch a projected image of the real deal performing mega-hits like “Peggy Sue,” “That’ll Be the Day,” “Oh, Pretty Woman” and “Only the Lonely"?

Make the boomer in your life happy: Buy them a ticket to the past. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com, the Enterprise Center Box Office or by phone at 800-745-3000.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

