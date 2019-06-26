Newly Announced: Meek Mill, Agnostic Front, Arlo Guthrie, CeCe Winans and More

click to enlarge
Agnostic Front will perform at Fubar on Wednesday, September 18 as part of the 35th anniversary of its debut LP Victim in Pain.
Agnostic Front "Victim in Pain" 35th Anniversary: W/ Prong, Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
America: Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $39. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.
Anders Osborne: Fri., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $23. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.
Arlo Guthrie: Wed., March 18, 7:30 p.m., $32. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.
Badflower: W/ Weathers, Dead Poet Society, Fri., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Fri., Aug. 2, 8 p.m., $20. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.
Black Pumas: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
CeCe Winans: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.
Edwin McCain: Tue., Nov. 5, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Georgia on My Mind: A Celebration of the Music of Ray Charles: Thu., Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m., $32. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.
Golden Hour II: W/ Vermilion Cliffs, Fiddlin' Sam and the Golden Bolo Band, Brothers Lazaroff, Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $30-$32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Hot 104.1 Super Jam: W/ Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Mustard, Wed., Aug. 28, 7 p.m., $35-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.
Hot Snakes: W/ Des Demonas, Sun., Sept. 8, 8 p.m., $23-$27. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Kongos: Sat., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Leslie Stevens: Sun., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Less Than Jake: W/ Bowling For Soup, Authority Zero, Thu., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.
Livery Company's 7th Anniversary: W/ Pat Sajak Assassins, The Silver Arrows, 3 of 5, Irene Allen, Carondelet Guy, Zack Sloan, Adam Gaffney & The Highway Saints, Sat., July 6, 6 p.m., free. Livery Company, 6728 S Broadway, St. Louis, 314-558-2330.
Mandy Patinkin: Sun., Nov. 10, 3 p.m., $39. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.
Mdou Moctar: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.
Murphy's Law: Wed., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.
Obituary: W/ Abbath, Devil Master, Midnight, Fri., Oct. 11, 7 p.m., $26-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.
Pink Sweat$: Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.
Reignwolf: W/ King Nun, Fri., Aug. 23, 8 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Richard Marx: Sat., Feb. 8, 8 p.m., $32. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.
Roger Clyne Acoustic Duo: Tue., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$35. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly Hologram Tour: Wed., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $26.50-$96.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.
Scotty Sire: W/ Toddy Smith, Bruce Wiegner, Chris Bloom, Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Skillet: W/ Alter Bridge, Dirty Honey, Mon., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.
Smooth Hound Smith: Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.
Steve Forbert: Sat., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
Trisha Yearwood: Fri., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$124.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.
Wilco’s Summerteeth 20 Year Anniversary Tribute: W/ Elliott Pearson & the Passing Lane, Jesse McClary Duo, Matthew Hitchcock & Phillip Russo, Mattie Schell and Band, Yard Eagle, Prairie Rehab, Fri., July 26, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.
