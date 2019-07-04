Newly Announced: Wilco, Gwar, Hoodie Allen, Travis Barker, Nikki Hill and More

ANGELA VINCENT

Amigo the Devil: W/ Twin Temple, King Dude, Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Backwash Album Release Party: W/ Pono AM, North by North, the Public, Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $7. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Commonheart: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Demon Hunter: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Gwar: W/ Sacred Reich, Against the Grain, Sun., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $19-$24. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Hoodie Allen: W/ Jake Miller, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jai Wolf: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$27. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Man Man: W/ GRLwood, Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Mynabirds: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$14. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Nikki Hill: W/ Devil’s Elbow, Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Smile Empty Soul: W/ Bullet To The Heart, Thu., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Static-X: W/ DevilDriver, Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black, Fri., Dec. 6, 6:25 p.m., $25-$28. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Travis Barker: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$40. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.Wilco: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$85. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Xiu Xiu: Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.