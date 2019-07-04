Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Newly Announced: Wilco, Gwar, Hoodie Allen, Travis Barker, Nikki Hill and More

Posted By on Thu, Jul 4, 2019 at 7:00 AM

Nikki Hill will perform at Off Broadway on Thursday, August 22. - ANGELA VINCENT
  • ANGELA VINCENT
  • Nikki Hill will perform at Off Broadway on Thursday, August 22.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.

Amigo the Devil: W/ Twin Temple, King Dude, Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Backwash Album Release Party: W/ Pono AM, North by North, the Public, Thu., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $7. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



The Commonheart: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Demon Hunter: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $35-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Gwar: W/ Sacred Reich, Against the Grain, Sun., Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., $19-$24. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Hoodie Allen: W/ Jake Miller, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $30-$35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Jai Wolf: Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$27. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Man Man: W/ GRLwood, Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

The Mynabirds: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$14. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Nikki Hill: W/ Devil’s Elbow, Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Smile Empty Soul: W/ Bullet To The Heart, Thu., Sept. 26, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Static-X: W/ DevilDriver, Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven Black, Fri., Dec. 6, 6:25 p.m., $25-$28. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Travis Barker: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $15-$40. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.

Wilco: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $35-$85. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Xiu Xiu: Mon., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Super Producer Carl Nappa Plots His Future in St. Louis Read More

  2. The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: July 4 to 10 Read More

  3. With a New Album, Rock Band Keokuk Is Doing Things Its Own Way Read More

  4. Gather Your Goths: The Cure Concert Documentary Is Playing at the Tivoli Read More

  5. Newly Announced: Meek Mill, Agnostic Front, Arlo Guthrie, CeCe Winans and More Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation