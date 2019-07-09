Geddy Lee of Rush Is Doing a Book Signing Event in St. Louis

click to enlarge
He’s worshiped by fans of prog music, and now St. Louis rock fans can meet Geddy Lee in person at Left Bank Books.
Known worldwide as the king of the bass guitar, Lee is meeting with fans across the country in support of his book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass.
The book — a massive 408 pages — chronicles Lee's huge personal collection of vintage electric bass guitars in artful photographs by Richard Sibbald, with captions and technical notes composed by Lee.
If you're into minutiae about the specs and measurements of the Fender bass (both Jazz and Precision, and in every color variation), it's in the first 100 pages or so of the book. Lush photographs of Gibson, Ampeg and the custom basses created by inventive luthiers Antonio Wandr Pioli and Tony Zemaitis fill out the rest of the tome. Interviews with fellow bassists John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, Adam Clayton of U2, Robert Trujillo of Metallica (who explains how he tracked down and recovered Jaco Pastorious' battered fretless Fender Jazz Bass) and Bill Wyman of the Rolling Stones are interspersed throughout.
Lee will be visiting St. Louis’ legendary Left Bank Books on July 15 for a signing event. Ticket and event information from Left Bank Books is as follows:
“- A $100 ticket admits UP TO TWO adults to the signing line and includes ONE hardcover copy of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass
- Geddy will sign and personalize all copies of Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass purchased at the event.
- Geddy won’t take posed photos at the signing table, but is fine with people taking candid photos from the line.
- Geddy will only be signing copies of the book that are purchased for this event, not memorabilia or previously purchased copies.”
For more information, visit the Facebook event page
. And tickets are surely selling fast so… uh… rush
to get yours now at BrownPaperTickets.com
.
