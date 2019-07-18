Newly Announced: Lee Fields, PNB Rock, Masked Intruder, Anacrusis and More

DAVI RUSSO

Lee Fields & the Expressions will perform at the Ready Room on Thursday, September 19.

Anacrusis: Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $10. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Big Head Todd & the Monsters: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brian Courtney Wilson: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.C.W. Stoneking: Fri., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Celebrating the Life of Matt Amelung: W/ Fivefold, Story of the Year, Ashland, Greek Fire, Brookroyal, Discrepancies, Isabella, Westcott, Hounds, Sat., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Com Truise: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cursive: W/ Cloud Nothings, The Appleseed Cast, Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Flatfoot 56: W/ 6’10, Bastard Squad, Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Flatlanders: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Gaslight Jazz Series with Knez Jakovac: Tue., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $15. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis.Graveyard: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jon McLaughlin: Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Justin Johnson Album Release: W/ Town Cars, O’Ivy, Jenny Roques, Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster: Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Indigo Girls: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lee Fields & the Expressions: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Loud Luxury: W/ Dzeko, Bijou, Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lt. Johnson Record Release: W/ BMI Rico, GA Cooks, Turk Goon, Slim Beezy, Fri., July 19, 8 p.m., $12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Ludo: Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$40. [edit secondary] Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Masked Intruder: W/ The Bombpops, Tightwire, Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Menzingers: W/ Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse, Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Notes For Hope: Suicide Prevention show benefiting Hope For The Day: W/ Down Swinging, Local Man, Darling Skye, Morning Mtn., Tom Kennedy, Sat., Sept. 7, 4 p.m., $7. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.PNB Rock: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Pop Evil: W/ Royal Tusk, Sun., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Punk Vs. Metal Night: W/ Bastard, Bastard Squad, Animated Dead, Horror Section, Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Radkey: Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Ringworm: W/ Extinctionism, Sun., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Ritt Momney: Thu., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Sorry, Scout EP Release: Sat., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Steel Panther: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.This Will Destroy You: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $16-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Unknown Hinson: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.