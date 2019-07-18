Email
Thursday, July 18, 2019

Newly Announced: Lee Fields, PNB Rock, Masked Intruder, Anacrusis and More

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 1:57 PM

Lee Fields & the Expressions will perform at the Ready Room on Thursday, September 19. - DAVI RUSSO
  • DAVI RUSSO
  • Lee Fields & the Expressions will perform at the Ready Room on Thursday, September 19.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.

Anacrusis: Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $10. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Big Head Todd & the Monsters: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



Brian Courtney Wilson: Sat., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

C.W. Stoneking: Fri., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Celebrating the Life of Matt Amelung: W/ Fivefold, Story of the Year, Ashland, Greek Fire, Brookroyal, Discrepancies, Isabella, Westcott, Hounds, Sat., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Com Truise: Wed., Nov. 6, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Cursive: W/ Cloud Nothings, The Appleseed Cast, Thu., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Flatfoot 56: W/ 6’10, Bastard Squad, Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $13-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

The Flatlanders: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Gaslight Jazz Series with Knez Jakovac: Tue., Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., $15. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis.

Graveyard: Fri., Oct. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Jon McLaughlin: Thu., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Justin Johnson Album Release: W/ Town Cars, O’Ivy, Jenny Roques, Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster: Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Indigo Girls: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Lee Fields & the Expressions: Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Loud Luxury: W/ Dzeko, Bijou, Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Lt. Johnson Record Release: W/ BMI Rico, GA Cooks, Turk Goon, Slim Beezy, Fri., July 19, 8 p.m., $12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Ludo: Fri., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $30-$40. [edit secondary] Sat., Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Masked Intruder: W/ The Bombpops, Tightwire, Wed., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., $18-$22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

The Menzingers: W/ Tigers Jaw, Culture Abuse, Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Notes For Hope: Suicide Prevention show benefiting Hope For The Day: W/ Down Swinging, Local Man, Darling Skye, Morning Mtn., Tom Kennedy, Sat., Sept. 7, 4 p.m., $7. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

PNB Rock: Wed., Oct. 9, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Pop Evil: W/ Royal Tusk, Sun., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Punk Vs. Metal Night: W/ Bastard, Bastard Squad, Animated Dead, Horror Section, Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Radkey: Fri., Aug. 9, 8 p.m., $12. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Ringworm: W/ Extinctionism, Sun., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Ritt Momney: Thu., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Sorry, Scout EP Release: Sat., Aug. 10, 9 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Steel Panther: Wed., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $25-$28. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band: Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

This Will Destroy You: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $16-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Unknown Hinson: Fri., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

