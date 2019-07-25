Newly Announced: Jay and Silent Bob, Bishop Briggs, Allah-Las, Goblin and More

click to enlarge VIA TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS PR

Allah-Las will perform at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room on Saturday, November 30.

Allah-Las: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Batushka: Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bishop Briggs: W/ Miya Folick, Jax Anderson, Wed., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brant Bjork: W/ Ecstatic Vision, Spacetrucker, Killing Fever, Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Dream Theater: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $31.50-$66.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Elizabeth Cook: Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Fatboy SSE: Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Goblin: W/ Gigan, the Lion's Daughter, Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.HIRIE: W/ RDGLDGRN, Kash’d Out, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jacques Thibaud String Trio: Thu., Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., $20. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow: W/ Jay Mewes, Kevin Smith, Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $42.50-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kid Quill: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $13-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.King Princess: Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ludo: Sat., Nov. 2, 11:30 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mannheim Steamroller: Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $35-$102.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Marco Benevento: W/ The Mattson 2, Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.MercyMe: Sat., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $30-$80. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.A Night for Life: W/ Michael McDonald, Brian Owens and the Deacons of Soul, Kennedy Holmes, Peter Martin, Shedrick Mitchell, Sun., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.O.A.R.: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $40.50-$55.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Skizzy Mars: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Spafford: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.TEDxGatewayArch Presents: Crash Course: Thu., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $35-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Twin Peaks: W/ Post Animal, Ohmme, Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.