Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Newly Announced: Jay and Silent Bob, Bishop Briggs, Allah-Las, Goblin and More

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge Allah-Las will perform at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room on Saturday, November 30. - VIA TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS PR
  • VIA TELL ALL YOUR FRIENDS PR
  • Allah-Las will perform at Blueberry Hill's Duck Room on Saturday, November 30.
Each week we bring you our picks for the best shows of the weekend! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events subject to change; check with the venue for the most up-to-date information.

Allah-Las: Sat., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Batushka: Mon., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



Bishop Briggs: W/ Miya Folick, Jax Anderson, Wed., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Brant Bjork: W/ Ecstatic Vision, Spacetrucker, Killing Fever, Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Dream Theater: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $31.50-$66.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Elizabeth Cook: Sat., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Fatboy SSE: Thu., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $20-$50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Goblin: W/ Gigan, the Lion's Daughter, Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $30. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

HIRIE: W/ RDGLDGRN, Kash’d Out, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Jacques Thibaud String Trio: Thu., Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., $20. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow: W/ Jay Mewes, Kevin Smith, Sun., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $42.50-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Kid Quill: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $13-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

King Princess: Thu., Feb. 13, 8 p.m., $25-$27.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Ludo: Sat., Nov. 2, 11:30 p.m., $30-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Mannheim Steamroller: Sat., Nov. 23, 7 p.m., $35-$102.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Marco Benevento: W/ The Mattson 2, Wed., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

MercyMe: Sat., Nov. 9, 7 p.m., $30-$80. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

A Night for Life: W/ Michael McDonald, Brian Owens and the Deacons of Soul, Kennedy Holmes, Peter Martin, Shedrick Mitchell, Sun., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$75. Blanche M Touhill Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr at Natural Bridge Road, Normandy, 314-516-4949.

O.A.R.: Fri., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $40.50-$55.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Skizzy Mars: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Spafford: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

TEDxGatewayArch Presents: Crash Course: Thu., Sept. 12, 6 p.m., $35-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Twin Peaks: W/ Post Animal, Ohmme, Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Continue to page two for more shows.

Full text

1 2

Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Samuel Gregg Steps Into the Solo Spotlight With Land Between the Mountains Read More

  2. St. Louis Native Nick Vatterott Returns Home to Push the Limits of Comedy Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Lee Fields, PNB Rock, Masked Intruder, Anacrusis and More Read More

  4. R&B Artist Bloom Embraces Every Facet of Her Personality With New Album Colors Read More

  5. St. Louis Math-Rock Act R6 Implant to (Finally) Release Debut Record Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation