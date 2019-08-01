Newly Announced: Young Thug, Chance the Rapper, Kristeen Young, Moonchild and More

JASON STOFF

Chance the Rapper will perform at the Enterprise Center on Sunday, October 20.

Allen, Mack & Moore: Tue., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Badflower: W/ Weathers, Dead Poet Society, Fri., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Blankfest 2019: Fri., Aug. 16, 8 p.m., $10-$15. [edit secondary] Sat., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $10-$15. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.The Boulet Brothers Dragula Tour: Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $22.50-$112. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Chance the Rapper: Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $56.50-$126.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Empress Of: Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $15-$18. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Faye Webster: Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jimmy Herring and The 5 of 7: Thu., Sept. 19, 4 p.m., $25-$30. El Volcan, 4920 Northrup Ave., St. Louis, 314-971-9543.Justin Moore: Fri., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $20-$30. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Kristeen Young: W/ Tiger Rider, Tight Pants Syndrome, Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Melanie Martinez: W/ Lauren Ruth Ward, Sun., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $36-$38.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mickey Singh: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $25-$50. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Moonchild: Wed., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $23.50-$26. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to ELO: W/ River Kittens, Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.TAUK: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Young Thug: W/ Machine Gun Kelly, Killy, Strick, Thu., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $25-$45. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Zdravko Čolić: Fri., Sept. 27, 9 p.m., $60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.