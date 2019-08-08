Email
Thursday, August 8, 2019

Newly Announced: Diplo, Boyz II Men, Jidenna, New Politics, the Hu and More

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 6:11 AM

  • Diplo will perform at Ameristar Casino's Ryse Nightclub on Friday, October 25.
98 Degrees: Sun., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., TBA. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

Ballyhoo!: W/ Fayuca, Artikal Sound System, Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



Bleached: W/ The Paranoyds, Mon., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Bless the Fall: W/ Escape the Fate, Fri., Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m., $22.50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Blues Traveler: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Boyz II Men: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $49.50-$129.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Brian McKnight 4: Wed., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $42-$62. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

The Cactus Blossoms: W/ Esther Rose, Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Chrisette Michele: Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $35-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

A Day to Remember: W/ I Prevail, Beartooth, Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Diplo: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $55-$70. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.

Godsmack: Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $38-$85. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Greg Laswell: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

The Hu: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Jesse Malin: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Jidenna: Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Kris Kristofferson: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $28+. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

The Lumineers: Wed., Feb. 5, 7 p.m., $36-$96. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

Morose EP Release Show: W/ Summoning the Lich, the Greater Good, Cavil, Lowlife, Fri., Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

New Politics: W/ Plain White T’s, The Mowgli’s, Wed., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

NGHTMRE + SLANDER: W/ Seven Lions, The Glitch Mob, Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Skinnyfromthe9: W/ $teven Cannon, Trae Da Kidd, Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Sublime with Rome: Wed., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$39. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

The Urban Cowboy Reunion: Sun., June 7, 7:30 p.m., $22.50+. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.

