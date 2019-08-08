Newly Announced: Diplo, Boyz II Men, Jidenna, New Politics, the Hu and More

click to enlarge VIA PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

Diplo will perform at Ameristar Casino's Ryse Nightclub on Friday, October 25.

98 Degrees: Sun., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., TBA. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Ballyhoo!: W/ Fayuca, Artikal Sound System, Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Bleached: W/ The Paranoyds, Mon., Sept. 9, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Bless the Fall: W/ Escape the Fate, Fri., Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m., $22.50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Blues Traveler: Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Boyz II Men: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $49.50-$129.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Brian McKnight 4: Wed., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $42-$62. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Cactus Blossoms: W/ Esther Rose, Sat., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Chrisette Michele: Sun., Sept. 29, 7 p.m., $35-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.A Day to Remember: W/ I Prevail, Beartooth, Fri., Oct. 25, 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Diplo: Fri., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $55-$70. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.Godsmack: Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $38-$85. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Greg Laswell: Tue., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The Hu: Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $22-$25. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Jesse Malin: Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Jidenna: Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kris Kristofferson: Wed., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $28+. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Lumineers: Wed., Feb. 5, 7 p.m., $36-$96. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Morose EP Release Show: W/ Summoning the Lich, the Greater Good, Cavil, Lowlife, Fri., Aug. 30, 6:30 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.New Politics: W/ Plain White T’s, The Mowgli’s, Wed., Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., $27.50-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.NGHTMRE + SLANDER: W/ Seven Lions, The Glitch Mob, Tue., Sept. 10, 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Skinnyfromthe9: W/ $teven Cannon, Trae Da Kidd, Fri., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $20-$50. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Sublime with Rome: Wed., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$39. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Urban Cowboy Reunion: Sun., June 7, 7:30 p.m., $22.50+. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.