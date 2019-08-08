The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: August 8 to 14

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP

Sorry, Scout will perform at Off Broadway on Saturday, August 10.

When the politically charged quartet Sorry, Scout made its debut with last fall’s, the group forged a path with propulsive riffs and socially astute lyrics. Vocalist Randi Whitaker is able to take a couple news cycles’ worth of scandals and hashtags and turn them into something potent. With the six-song, the band retains its zeal while spreading into a broader, more tuneful approach to rock & roll. Opening track “Take It All” rides on speed, fury and the twang/punk attack of Nate Jones’ guitar, while “Freedom’s a Ruse” finds Whitaker predicting a full collapse of social order against a bright, major key riff and a well-harmonized chorus that Vampire Weekend fans might recognize.Local acts Fluorescent and Thames kick off a night of music from relatively new acts.Brandi Carlile could have been a pop diva on the order of a Celine or Adele (who’s a fan), but the stories she has wanted to tell, from her self-titled debut in 2005 to last-year’s Grammy-dominating, have always grounded her identity even as her voice shoots for the ionosphere. She’s not afraid to make anthemic statements, whether via country-pop or thundering orchestral rock, but those songs always emerge from the truth of her experience and art, from a personal struggle with the agonizing fact of human cruelty and the bittersweet recognition that forgiveness is the only way out. Her voice and her songs never forget. Experiencing them live is a thrilling, healing experience.Opener Valerie June has yet to break into the mainstream, but her stunning presence, piercing voice and increasingly wide-ranging way with Americana styles suggest it’s just a matter of time."I have come to the realization that making music in this climate is financially irresponsible to my family and ultimately humiliating to my psyche," Rob Crow wrote on Twitter back in 2015. "I'm going to finish and release the work I’ve already spent my heart and tears on, but even that is likely to ruin me." Either the Pinback co-founder was lying when he made that crushing proclamation (unlikely) or he is still working through a wealth of material still to be released (far more likely), but in any case, fans are surely rejoicing that the man is still taking his ethereal indie rock act on the road four years later. 2019 marks the fifteen-year anniversary of the band's 2004 release, for which Touch and Go Records is releasing a special reissue. Expect songs from that album, as well as plenty more from the group's twenty-plus year career.Los Angeles' Nick Reinhart will open the show; his latest release, July's, is a 150-track affair meant to to serve as ringtones and text message notifications on your cell phone. It will be interesting to see how that translates live.