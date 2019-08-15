Newly Announced: Big Freedia, the Midnight Hour, Simple Plan, John 5 and More

VIA SIMPLE PLAY PRESENTS

Big Freedia will perform at Delmar Hall on Saturday, November 9.

’68: W/ the Inspector Cluzo, the Messenger Birds, Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $13. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Anthony Brown and Group Therapy: Wed., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Big Freedia: W/ Low Cut Connie, Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Black Mountain: W/ Ryley Walker, Tue., Nov. 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Blackwater '64 Album Release: W/ Thames, Fluorescent, Sat., Sept. 7, 6 p.m., $10. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.The California Honeydrops: W/ Javier Matos, Tue., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $17-$20. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Cara Louise EP Release Show: W/ Bendigo Fletcher, Essential Knots, Fri., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Collie Buddz: W/ Keznamdi, Tue., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Fit For An Autopsy: W/ Lorna Shore, the Last Ten Seconds of Life, Dyscarnate, Tue., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Goodbye Loser: A Farewell Party for Jeremy Essig: W/ Tina Dybal, Party Bear, Sisser, Let’s Not, Kenny Kinds, Emily Hickner, Jon Venegoni, Thu., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.John 5: W/ Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack, Mon., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Louis The Child: W/ DUCKWRTH, John The Blind, Sat., Dec. 7, 8 p.m., $29.99-$36. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Melvin Seals and JGB: Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m., $25-$30. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.The Midnight Hour: W/ Loren Oden, Angela Munoz, Jack Waterson, Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Rebirth Brass Band: Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m., $20-$23. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Rick Wakeman: Sun., Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Simple Plan: W/ State Champs, Wed., Nov. 13, 6:45 p.m., $29.50-$59. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Solomon Georgio: Thu., Oct. 17, 8 p.m., $15. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Stunna 4 Vegas: Sat., Sept. 21, 9 p.m., $25-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Tanya Tucker: Thu., Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Travis Tritt: Wed., Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., $60-$300. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Tyler Childers: W/ Courtney Marie Andrews, Wed., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $36-$41. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.