Event Space the Fellowship, Housed in a Church Near Cherokee Street, Has Closed

The Fellowship, an event space housed in the historic St. Matthews Church at the intersection of South Jefferson and Potomac, has closed.
The announcement comes via the venue's Facebook page.
"Before rumors rise and misinformation spreads, we want to make this clear. Our decision to move on was amicable and best for both the owners of the building and us," a statement reads in part. "We both were able to recognize that financially it would be best to cut ties now than to continue and possible issues arise. No bad blood but a chance for growth."
The venue began operating as an event space operated by Farfetched's Darian Wigfall back in late 2018
, after developer Jason Deem, who'd owned the building since St. Matthews closed in 2014, approached Wigfall about operating a full-time music venue within its walls.
The plans for the space were grand, involving three levels that would include two performance spaces, a teen lounge, kitchen, VIP area and more.
While it's obviously a setback that the venue is closing its doors, those behind the venture make clear in their statement to social media that this is not the end.
"We have some significant opportunities bubbling, and we plan on continuing to use our brand to support, uplift, and empower our community and cultivate our culture," they write. "In the next few months, you will see us hosting events and more, so please continue to support us as we grow into our next chapter."
