Newly Announced: The Temptations, Fantasia, Witch Mountain and More

Witch Mountain will perform at Fubar on Sunday, September 29.

Atreyu: W/ Whitechapel, He Is Legend, Tempting Fate, Mon., Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m., $20-$129. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Brian Courtney Wilson: Sun., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $25-$50. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Cass McCombs: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Deep Sea Diver: Fri., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $13-$15. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Falling In Reverse: W/ Crown The Empire, Tom MacDonald, Tue., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $27.50-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Fantasia: W/ Robin Thicke, Tank, the Bonfyre, Sun., Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Heyluv: Sat., Sept. 14, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Koo Koo Kanga Roo: Tue., Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Ludo: Sun., Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m., $10.57. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Piñata Protest: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Sawyer Fredericks: Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $18-$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Son Volt: Fri., Nov. 22, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Spirit Animal: Mon., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Temptations: Sun., Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., $30-$60. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Wovenhand: Wed., Sept. 18, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Witch Mountain: Sun., Sept. 29, 8 p.m., $12. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.