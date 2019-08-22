The 3 Best Shows in St. Louis This Week: August 22 to 24

click to enlarge ADAM NEWSHAM

The Maness Brothers will perform at the South Broadway Athletic Club on Saturday as part of the Whiskey War Festival.

In the most overcrowded demographic field in the history of music, the white male singer-songwriter, Josh Ritter has somehow set himself apart. Some two decades into a prolific career, Ritter has never needed gimmicks or hard swerves from his core sound, an effortlessly melodic fusion of anthemic guitar rock and plaintive folk, because he has a bottomless reserve of killer lines and faith-restoring sincerity, whether documenting a grueling divorce or slaying political dragons or chopping and screwing with myth, literature and murder ballads. And then there’s that voice: It always rings out like the archetype of the rakish troubadour with a soft spot for hugs after the gig. Against considerable odds, nobody else sounds like the kid from Moscow, Idaho.St. Louisan Beth Bombara doesn’t get many chances to play venues like the Pageant, but on the strength of her new album, her opening set at the venerable hall won’t be her last.The music that Summer Cannibals creates — quick, brash, delivered with a mix between a sneer and an eye roll — doesn’t seem to be freighted with too much drama. That’s one of the benefits of pop-punk, after all. But after a few years of creative and personal turmoil in the band’s orbit, including a new line-up, a new label and a scrapped album, the Portland-based quartet is back with. It’s an appropriately defiant title, and singer/guitarist Jessica Boudreaux channels some of the past few years’ frustration and perseverance in the group’s hooky and propulsive songs.The video for “Can’t Tell Me No” finds the band performing amid the glow of a vintage arcade — a perfect aperitif for Joe Edwards’ collection of coin-operated amusements at Blueberry Hill.Jake and David Maness are now on their eighth year of their homegrown festival Whiskey War Fest, and the whole St. Louis region is all the better for it. The aptly named Maness Brothers have made an annual tradition of their wide-ranging local fest, bringing rock & roll, folk, blues, metal and more together under one roof for a night of musical magic. Standouts from this year’s lineup include New York anti-folk artist Jeffrey Lewis, Legendary Shack Shakers vocalist J.D. Wilkes, Canadian juke-joint blues act Catl and California-based roots songwriter Sarah Rogo. Not to mention the Brothers themselves, purveyors of the shit-kickingest hard-driving blues-rock this side of the Mississippi.St. Louis musicians always make a strong showing at Whiskey War Fest, and this year is no exception. The Opera Bell Band, Devil’s Elbow, Rover, Mother Meat and Mammoth Piano are just a few of the must-see local acts rounding out this year’s bill.