Thursday, August 29, 2019

Newly Announced: Immortal Technique, Tobe Nwigwe, Michale Graves and More

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge Michale Graves will perform at Fubar on Tuesday, October 8. - VIA M7 AGENCY
  • VIA M7 AGENCY
  • Michale Graves will perform at Fubar on Tuesday, October 8.
Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.

Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.

Amarionette: Mon., Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., $10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.

Betcha: Sat., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



Call Me Karizma: Sat., Jan. 11, 7 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Carbon Leaf: Wed., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Chelsea Grin: W/ The Acacia Strain, Spite, Left Behind, Traitors, Sun., Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m., TBA. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Debbstock 2019: W/ Al Holliday and The East Side Rhythm Band, The Scandaleros, Big Mike Aguirre & The Blu City All-Stars, Jackson Stokes, Joe Bizelli Music, Matt Wynn, Sun., Sept. 8, 4 p.m., $10-$15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

The Devil Wears Prada: W/ Norma Jean, Gideon, Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $22. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Doobie: W/ DJ Hylyte, Krash Minati, BSE Count, Swaun, Thu., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Dreamers: Mon., Nov. 25, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Embracer: Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $10. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Half Moon Run: W/ Tim Baker, Mon., Oct. 7, 8 p.m., $21-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Immortal Technique: Tue., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Michale Graves: Tue., Oct. 8, 7 p.m., $18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Midge Ure: Tue., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Moonshine Bandits: W/ Sarah Ross, Mon., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Penny & Sparrow: W/ Caroline Spence, Tue., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $17-$57. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Supernatural 7-Year Nappiversary: W/ Makeda Kravitz, DJ Nico, James Biko, Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $10. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.

Talia Stewart: Sat., Sept. 7, 2:15 p.m., free. Downtown Clayton, Forsyth Blvd. & S. Brentwood Blvd., Clayton.

Tobe Nwigwe: Thu., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

